VoChill on Shark Tank: How does the product work? Process and more details explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to air episode 10 this week and will feature four new entrepreneurs who aim to get funding for their projects to reach bigger heights.

One of the projects that is set to appear in the upcoming episode is VoChill, a product that helps consumers keep their wine chilled and crisp, just as it should be consumed. The product is created by wine enthusiast Randall Pawlik, who wanted to enjoy his glass of wine at the right temperature without it hampering the experience.

VoChill is set to appear on Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 on Friday, January 6, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

How does Shark Tank’s upcoming project VoChill lets consumers enjoy wine the right way

Shark Tank’s upcoming episode will feature a new and unique way of enjoying wine. The glass chiller ensures that consumers can enjoy their glasses of wine at the ideal temperature.

The process of using VoChill is rather simple, to begin with, consumers need to put the cradle into the freezer three hours prior to its usage. After that, they attach it to the stand and insert the wine glass. The product offers maximum control to the user and ensures that they can consume their drink at their preferred temperature. To adjust the temperature of the glass, all they have to do is either remove the glass from the cradle or leave it on for longer.

The Shark Tank product has a variety of features, including:

Keeps white, rose, and sparkling wines refreshing and crisp

It helps bring red wines to cellar temperature in minutes

keeps the wine crisp, cool and refreshing by pulling heat from the glass

Offers maximum control to individuals

Fits a variety of standard glasses of different shapes and sizes.

Durable

Comes in a variety of colors

VoChill has already been included in several Best Gift lists including Oprah’s Gifts for a Friend who Lives for Wine O’Clock, USA Today’s Gifts that Wine Lovers Actually Want, NBC News’ Best Gifts for Wine Lovers. Taste of Home’s Best Wine Gifts, and Reader’s Digest’s Coolest Gifts for Wine Lovers.

Consumers can purchase the chiller on vochill.com where there is a variety of products available. The VoChill chiller can be purchased individually for $49.95 or in a pair for $99.95. Consumers can also buy the stemmed chiller with an additional cradle for $79.96 and a pair of chillers and two cradles for $159.95.

VoChill also offers stemless wine chillers, starting from $44.95 which can be purchased as a pair for $89.95. The stemless chiller and be purchased with an additional cradle for $75.95 along with two chillers with additional cradles for $149.95.

Meet VoChill founders Randall and Lisa Pawlik

Shark Tank’s VoChill is created by Randall and Lisa Pawlik from Austin, Texas. The idea behind the invention came to be in a “simple yet inspired moment.” The couple was enjoying a glass of wine when they realized that their drinks were getting warmer, essentially ruining the moment.

On their website, they said:

"We envisioned a product that would accentuate the wine glass without altering the beauty of the wine itself. VoChill’s mission is to promote relaxation, slowing down, enjoying the moment and simple luxuries."

Winerist Magazine describes Randall as an “inventor and entrepreneur at heart” who has been finding ways to sell things from a young age. The VoChill inventor used his CAD Design skills to bring the plan together with his wife, who realized her love for wine when she was 20 years old.

Tune in on January 6, at 8 pm ET to see what happens next when VoChill makes an appearance on Shark Tank on ABC.

