Jica Foods on Shark Tank: Cost, founders, where to buy and more details about the business

Shark Tank returns after the holiday break this week. In the upcoming episode, entrepreneurs will return to the ABC stage to pitch their projects and hopefully get enough funding to turn their dreams into realities.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 10 will air on Friday, January 6, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

One of the projects set to appear in the episode is Jica Food, founded by Melissa and Xin in 2015 after being introduced to jicama while in Mexico.

Jica Foods makes snacking healthier on Shark Tank

Melissa and Xin are set to appear on the Shark Tank stage in the upcoming episode with their startup, Jica Foods. Together, they have created a line of food items that are centered around Jicama, a native Mexican turnip.

Melissa and Xin on the Shark Tank stage

The Shark Tank contestants already have sellers, and consumers can find their products in Wallmart and Sprouts in multiple locations, including Los Angeles and Arizona.

What is Jicama?

The root vegetable is also commonly known as Mexican potato and is low in calories and contains high fiber and water. Its taste is compared to a water chestnut and a cross between a potato and a pear.

Jica Foods' products are available in their online store or can be bought through Amazon Prime. The couple will soon launch a product request form for vendors who want to sell their products in their stores.

What are Jica Foods' products?

Jica Foods currently has three food items, wraps, sticks, and Jica de Gallo, which is essentially a salsa dip with Jicama as its main ingredient. Their products are baked and contain a light coat of olive oil.

1) JicaWraps

The wraps are thin slices of Jicama cut into tortillas and contain only 8 calories and 2 carbs. These are healthier alternatives to the existing forms of tortillas and can fold and hold stuffings just like a taco shell. They are keto, paleo, vegan, gluten-free, and grain free.

2) JicaSticks

The sticks are Jicama cut into sticks and are available as plain standalone sticks or with various seasonings such as cilantro lime or chili lime. They contain 45 calories and 6 grams of prebiotic fiber, making it the perfect healthy snack.

3) Jica de Gallo

Their pico de gallo, the Jica de Gallo, is made using cubes of Mexican turnip and is crunchy and well-seasoned. It comes in two spice levels, mild and spicy, and has a fruit option as well.

The company's website stated:

"We also have a fruit option that is made with pineapples. They are inspired by Mexico City style pico and go great with any taco recipe or can be used as a dip."

The website further contains recipes so consumers can get a better idea of how to prepare their Jica items. However, the prices of the items aren't specified on the website.

The upcoming Shark Tank entrepreneurs already have somewhat of a social media presence with their Instagram page (@jicafoods) which has over 8000 followers already.

More about the show

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will feature guest Shark Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of Lifestyle Jiuggernaut Goop for the first time ever. Other projects to make an appearance include a San Francisco-based entrepreneur who will present a healthier version of a favorite breakfast food.

A couple from Austin, Texas will take the stage with a product that can keep beverages crisp and cool. Another entrepreneur from Los Angeles will also make her way to the ABC stage with an eco-friendly baby product.

Tune in on January 6, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

