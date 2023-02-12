Next Level Chef season 2 contestants: Age, profession, and Instagram

Next Level Chef is back! The second season will premiere on Fox this Sunday, February 12, at 10:30 pm ET. The intense cook-off competition will follow 18 contestants’ journey as they attempt to win $250,000 and an internship with their mentors by preparing the best dishes possible.

The teams will compete in a three-level kitchen under the direction of chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais in a variety of situations. The contestants will face several obstacles in each episode until only one chef is left in each kitchen.

Fox's description of the series reads:

"Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen."

It also reads:

"From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

Meet the 18 chefs participating in Next Level Chef season 2

Team Nyesha Arrington

Alex Morizio from Brooklyn- @dralexmorizio

Age: 48

Profession: Home Cook

April Clayton from Henderson- @chefaprilnlc

Age: 39

Profession: Home Cook

Nuri Muhammad from Bowie- @chefstretch

Age: 22

Profession: Professional Chef

Omallys “Omi” Hopper from Rio Grande- @cooking_con_omi

Age: 39

Profession: Social Media Chef

Pilar Omega from Detroit- @chefpilaromega

Age: 38

Profession: Chef

Shay Spence from Austin- @theshayspence

Age: 32

Profession: Social Media Chef

Team Gordon Ramsay

Cassie Yeung: @cassyeungmoney

Age: 28

Profession: Social Media Chef

Mark Mcmillian: @mcmillian29

Age: 52

Profession: Home Cook

Michelle Calcagni- @michelle_calcagni

Age: 30

Profession: Home Cook

Preston Nguyen from Dallas- @theculinarycode

Age: 19

Profession: Professional Chef

Tucker Ricchio from San Jose- @littlecheftucker

Age: 31

Profession: Chef

Vincent “Vinny” Alia from Columbia- @vindog9

Age: 42

Profession: Cook

Team Richard Blais

Christopher Spinosa from Long Island- @chef_zaddy

Age: 29

Profession: Professional Chef

Darryl Taylor from Atlanta- @darryltaylorchefdrama

Age: 52

Profession: Professional Chef

Kamahlai Stewart from Washington D.C.- @houseofsoulcatering

Age: 41

Profession: Home Cook

Matt Groark from Erial- @groarkboysbbq

Age: 44

Profession: Social Media chef

Mehreen Karim from Auburn- @reeniekarim

Age: 27

Profession: Home Cook

Tineke Younger from Frederick- @tiniyounger

Age: 20

Profession: Social Media Chef

More about Next Level Chef season 2

The cooks competing in Next Level Chef season 2 range from famous line cooks to home chefs to food truck owners. Gordon Ramsay will host an intense culinary battle between the 18 chefs as they try to become the “food world's newest superstar!”

The mentors will attempt to bring out the best in their team’s cooks until they find the “one” winner. Gordon Ramsay is himself the producer of the show and says in the description:

“He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them.”

Post the premiere of Next Level Chef season 2 on Sunday, February 12, the series will shift to its regular timing, every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the competition on Hulu one day after the television premiere.

