Next Level Chef season 2 contestants: Age, profession, and Instagram

Next Level Chef is back! The second season will premiere on Fox this Sunday, February 12, at 10:30 pm ET. The intense cook-off competition will follow 18 contestants’ journey as they attempt to win $250,000 and an internship with their mentors by preparing the best dishes possible.
The teams will compete in a three-level kitchen under the direction of chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais in a variety of situations. The contestants will face several obstacles in each episode until only one chef is left in each kitchen.
Fox's description of the series reads:
"Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen."
It also reads:
"From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"
Meet the 18 chefs participating in Next Level Chef season 2
Team Nyesha Arrington
Alex Morizio from Brooklyn- @dralexmorizio
- Age: 48
- Profession: Home Cook
April Clayton from Henderson- @chefaprilnlc
- Age: 39
- Profession: Home Cook
Nuri Muhammad from Bowie- @chefstretch
- Age: 22
- Profession: Professional Chef
Omallys “Omi” Hopper from Rio Grande- @cooking_con_omi
- Age: 39
- Profession: Social Media Chef
Pilar Omega from Detroit- @chefpilaromega
- Age: 38
- Profession: Chef
Shay Spence from Austin- @theshayspence
- Age: 32
- Profession: Social Media Chef
Team Gordon Ramsay
Cassie Yeung: @cassyeungmoney
- Age: 28
- Profession: Social Media Chef
Mark Mcmillian: @mcmillian29
- Age: 52
- Profession: Home Cook
Michelle Calcagni- @michelle_calcagni
- Age: 30
- Profession: Home Cook
Preston Nguyen from Dallas- @theculinarycode
- Age: 19
- Profession: Professional Chef
Tucker Ricchio from San Jose- @littlecheftucker
- Age: 31
- Profession: Chef
Vincent “Vinny” Alia from Columbia- @vindog9
- Age: 42
- Profession: Cook
Team Richard Blais
Christopher Spinosa from Long Island- @chef_zaddy
- Age: 29
- Profession: Professional Chef
Darryl Taylor from Atlanta- @darryltaylorchefdrama
- Age: 52
- Profession: Professional Chef
Kamahlai Stewart from Washington D.C.- @houseofsoulcatering
- Age: 41
- Profession: Home Cook
Matt Groark from Erial- @groarkboysbbq
- Age: 44
- Profession: Social Media chef
Mehreen Karim from Auburn- @reeniekarim
- Age: 27
- Profession: Home Cook
Tineke Younger from Frederick- @tiniyounger
- Age: 20
- Profession: Social Media Chef
More about Next Level Chef season 2
The cooks competing in Next Level Chef season 2 range from famous line cooks to home chefs to food truck owners. Gordon Ramsay will host an intense culinary battle between the 18 chefs as they try to become the “food world's newest superstar!”
The mentors will attempt to bring out the best in their team’s cooks until they find the “one” winner. Gordon Ramsay is himself the producer of the show and says in the description:
“He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them.”
Post the premiere of Next Level Chef season 2 on Sunday, February 12, the series will shift to its regular timing, every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the competition on Hulu one day after the television premiere.