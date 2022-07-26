Where to buy Columbia x Madhappy collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Madhappy Outdoors label is collaborating with Columbia Sportswear to create a line of accessories and apparel for the Summer '22 outdoors collection.

Madhappy introduced the collection exclusively on their Instagram handle on July 19, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT. Later, as a part of a wider release, the collection was launched on the official e-commerce site and brick-and-mortar stores of Madhappy on Friday, July 22, 2022.

First launched in 2021, the Madhappy Outdoors collection is an apparel franchise that brings awareness to the connection between improving our mental health and spending time outdoors. The collection features various silhouettes and styles that blend Columbia's innovative outdoor technology with Madhappy's optimism.

More about the newly released Columbia x Madhappy Summer '22 outdoors collection

Newly released Columbia x Madhappy Summer '22 outdoors collection (Image via Madhappy)

The Madhappy x Columbia Summer Outdoors collection features several high-performance technology products, from stain resistance to waterproofing. The collection includes Riptide Wind Jacket, Bugaboo Jacket, Riptide Shorts, and more.

In addition to the products created with Columbia, the Madhappy Outdoors collection features sweatpants, fleece hoodies, shorts, tees, and more. The entire collection features a variety of phrases that will address mental wellness and the outdoors.

Madhappy's co-founder, Mason Spector, said about the power of the outdoors and the inspiration behind the collection:

“We all share the same outside. It’s the most inclusive and accessible entity that we have. The outdoors preceded us as humans, and will ultimately succeed us. That idea alone cements the power of the outdoors."

Continuing on Spector's statement, Madhappy's co-founder, Noah Raf, talked about the significance of outdoors collaboration:

“We are proud to partner with Columbia to bring our Madhappy Outdoors collection to life. They’ve been leaders in the space since the 1930s, and their impact on the outdoor industry has been nothing short of profound. After months of collaboration, we are excited to finally share our work with the world.”

Columbia Brand President Joe Boyle also spoke about collaborative items and how the collaboration helps people:

“Our mission is focused on unlocking the outdoors for everyone, and we feel strongly that spending more time in nature can provide incredible benefits. This inspirational collaboration with Madhappy helps to celebrate that spirit and we hope it draws more people to the outdoors where they can thrive.”

The entire collaborative collection includes:

Riptide Wind Jacket, which retails for $175. Lightweight Fleece Hoodie, which retails for $125. Bugaboo Interchangeable Jacket, which retails for $225. Riptide Short, which retails for $95. Summerdry Short, which retails for $95. Riptide Wind Pant, which retails for $135. Women's Glacial Cropped Fleece Quarter Zip, which retails for $115. Titan Ultra Short Sleeve, which retails for $65. Sun Deflector Summerdry Shirt, which retails for $75. Women's Titan Ultra Ice Tank, which retails for $45. Tandem Trail 22L Backpack, which retails for $95. Reversible Bucket Hat, which retails for $65. Popo Pack, which retails for $75. Riptide 5 Panel Hat, which retails for $55.

Key Products from the collection include the Bugaboo Jacket, Riptide Wind Jacket, and Riptide Shorts.

The Bugaboo Jacket is a 3-in-1 multifunctional jacket with an interchangeable shell-and-liner combo, wind and water resistance, and a lightweight MTR fleece liner. The jacket was introduced by Columbia Sportswear in 1986 and is perfect for outdoor use.

The Riptide Wind Jacket is a versatile and packable garment for easy carry. The jacket is constructed from a 100 percent recycled nylon ripstop body and 1005 nylon metal sheen fabric accents. The anorak-like jacket is wind and water resistant and can be folded into a compact package that can fit into a hand pocket. The jacket features Columbia Sportswear's Omni-Shield advanced repellency, which prevents liquids from getting absorbed into the yarns.

Lastly, the Riptide shorts are water and stain-resistant as well. They are constructed with the same material as the Riptide Jacket and are perfect for warm-weather adventures. The shorts feature zippered mesh hand pockets to give storage and accessibility.

The collaborative Summer '22 Outdoors Collection is available on Instagram since Tuesday, July 19 at 12 p.m. ET. A later wider release occurred on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Madhappy on July 22, 2022.

