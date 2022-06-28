Where to buy Bait x Columbia fishing-inspired collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Los Angeles-based retailer Bait is partnering with U.S.-based Columbia sportswear label for a fishing-inspired streetwear collection. The duo have tapped into the archives of the United States-based sportswear label's key component series, PFG (performance fishing gear).

Reworking and reviving past silhouettes from the performance fishing gear series, the duo have launched a 12-piece collection that includes all the essentials for outdoor activities. The collection was officially launched on the official e-commerce site of Bait on June 25, 2022.

More about the newly launched 12-piece Bait x Columbia fishing essentials collection

12-piece Bait x Columbia fishing essentials collection (Image via Bait)

The collaborative collection comprises of footwear, accessories, and apparel line in the form of fishing vests, graphic tees, tackle boxes, fishing anoraks, fishing pants, and more. The collection follows a muted earth-y palette in combination of pink, yellow, and gray. The Bait label introduces the collection,

"BAIT and Columbia Sportswear come together to finally put some BAIT on the fishing line. Tapping into the Columbia Sportswear archives, BAIT designs a new and sleek 'fishing' capsule with a salmon color palette, representing drive and determination. The collection features reworked Columbia PFG pieces performance fishing gear from the archive."

The apparel collection is made with functionality in mind, as all the items are constructed out of water-resistant materials and feature multiple pockets to carry any necessities and gear required for the outdoor activity. The bait label introduces an apparel collection by saying:

"The BAIT x Columbia apparel capsule was built tough for the environment with everything water resistant and functional. The fishing vest features pockets for accessories and more. The fishing anorak zips up and protects from the environment. The performance fishing pants also convert from pants to shorts via zip for the unpredictable conditions or if you just need to cool off."

The full apparel collection includes,

Sportswear Men Jacket, which can be availed for $200 in Green / Pink / Zest colorway. Sportswear Men Vest, which can be availed for $150 in Green / Zest colorway. Sportswear Men Converible Pants, which can be availed for $130 inn Green / Cypress colorway and can be converted into shorts, with zipper detailing. Fishing Cordinated Long Sleeve Tee, which can be availed for $48 in white colorway. Fishing gear Tee, which can be availed for $38 in Brown colorway.

For the footwear line, the collaborative duo worked on the U.S.-based label's classic Arque silhouette. The Arque sneakers come dressed in Pink / Eraser / Zest colorways. The Bait label introduces the shoe by saying:

"BAIT taps into the Columbia Arque sneaker to create a salmon colorway. The Arque is a sneaker built with a sock light secure for different kinds of activities/hobbies."

The upper is constructed out of salmon pink suede material, with a neoprene bootie, which includes Techlite+ cushioning for extra comfort. The scaly salmon uppers are accented with an iridescent scaly pattern, which appears over a soft mid-foot swatch, tongue, and insole interior bootie.

The look is finished off with the addition of a speckled translucent sole to give a look mimicking the spots which are usually found in the fish. The soles are made out of polyuethane rubber, which is abrasion-resistant and lightweight. The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $140.

Included in the range are several functional pieces in the accessories line, including a tacklebox, bandanas, a dry bag, and two fishing booney hats. The accessories line can be availed in a price range of $20 to $55. The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Bait and all the physical stores in the U.S.

