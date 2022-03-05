John Mayer leaves Columbia Records after 21 years, says best work lies ahead

On Friday, March 4, 2022, John Mayer announced that he was leaving Columbia Records after being with them for over two decades and is looking at pursuing new avenues to make music. The American singer-songwriter made his announcement via an Instagram post using his official handle.

Since 2001, John Mayer has been affiliated with Columbia Records, releasing eight albums, including Room For Squares, Heavier Things, Continuum, Battle Studios, and The Search for Everything.

His latest album with the record company was Sob Rock, for which he is currently on tour. Earlier this year, it charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart.

John Mayer @JohnMayer



ticketmaster.com/john-mayer-tic… Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. ticketmaster.com/john-mayer-tic… https://t.co/KiGvO8tQGc

Mayer had earlier noted that Sob Rock was an album he "sh*tposted" and that it was merely a way to coax something out of him that he would not have normally done.

While he did not specify what his future plans were for a recording partner, it is being speculated that he could release his own music, based on his Instagram message. In 2015, Mayer formed the band Dead & Company with three former members of the Grateful Dead and two other musicians.

Earlier in January 2022, Mayer had tested postive for COVID-19 ahead of his performance at the Playing in the Sand Festival in Mexico.

John Mayer Sob Rock 2022 tour dates

The tour dates for John Mayer and Dead & Company are listed on the artist's website, from where tickets can be purchased. He is performing at various venues throughout the U.S. between March 11-May 10, 2022.

He was nominated for 19 Grammys under Columbia, out of which he won seven, including Song of the Year for Daughters in 2005, Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Say in 2009, and Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for Gravity.

Mayer has charted three albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has seven top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including Say No Such Thing and Waiting on the World to Change.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee