"She killed it!!": Next Level Chef fans applaud chef Tini for winning immunity in episode 2

Popular reality cooking series, Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining cheftestants battle it out against each other to earn immunity and keep moving forward in the competition. Throughout the episode, the contestants created incredible dishes, while also going through several obstacles that delayed their process.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, chef Tini (Tineke Younger) from Richard Blais' team cooked from the basement and had to make do with the only protein left, which was a cow tongue. She had never cooked with it before but promised to bring her best. Her dish won the challenge and the chef saved her team from elimination.

Fans applauded Tini for her dish. One tweeted:

The premiere episode of the Fox series aired right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm on Fox. It introduced the contestants and distributed them into three teams, each guided by three legendary chefs as mentors - chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. They had to undergo difficulties and participate in unique challenges to prove their mettle.

Fans applaud Tini for her dish and the win on Next Level Chef

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over Tineke Younger, aka Tini's win. Check out what they have to say.

tasm enthusiast @povdavis yay so happy for tini. she really did do an amazing job #NextLevelChef yay so happy for tini. she really did do an amazing job #NextLevelChef

Mark D. Mahler @MGoose37 #NextLevelChef Tini takes the best dish! Great choice there with a very untraditional dish, that she elevated like no other. #NextLevelChef Tini takes the best dish! Great choice there with a very untraditional dish, that she elevated like no other.

HexClad @hexclad The fact that Tini executed on the cow tongue is the most impressive moment tonight! #nextlevelchef The fact that Tini executed on the cow tongue is the most impressive moment tonight! #nextlevelchef

What was the outcome of the challenge on Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the mentors welcoming the contestants to a brand new challenge. The top 3 tiers of the set waited for its guests to cook.

With Kamahlai's elimination last week, Richard Blais' team had to cook from the basement, Nyesha Arrington's team cooked from the middle as April saved the team from elimination, and with Tucker saving Gordon Ramsay's team with an immunity, they cooked from the top floor.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Party Like A Guac Star, reads:

"The chefs each prepare a dish from Mexico; one contestant is eliminated."

For their challenge on Next Level Chef, the remaining 17 contestants had to cook Mexican dishes. They had 45 minutes to cook their best dishes and the elevator with all the delicious Mexican ingredients only stood on each floor for 30 seconds. While the top floor chefs grabbed great protein, the basement contestants had to make do with whatever was left.

All the chefs got to work after grabbing the ingredients. Many home chefs like Michelle and Alex struggled with the pressure and the intensity of the kitchen, while others like Nuri, Omi, and Preston were on the road to making some delicious dishes. The three mentors did their best to guide their team and ensure all the ingredients were used cleverly and to their maximum potential.

In the middle of the Next Level Chef challenge, a "mid-round mayhem" saw the elevator coming down with avocados. The contestants were excited to get the ingredients and each floor picked the best ones.

Throughout the challenge, Tini was one of the many chefs who had to think through the ingredients they received. Being from the basement can be tough as they only have limited ingredients to work with. She took up the only protein, the cow tongue, and had to cook a Mexican dish.

However, she used her best culinary skills to take her team (headed by Richard Blais) to the win, saving them from elimination. The team will also be able to cook from the top floor on next week's episode of Next Level Chef.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been extremely well-received by the audience. The interesting format and new dynamics introduced this time around has intrigued the loyal fans of the franchise, who have been rooting for their favorite contestants and are voicing out their opinions on social media. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's more in store for them.

