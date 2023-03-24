A Picture of Her on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic comedy film, A Picture of Her, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The movie tells the story of a woman who is photographed without her knowledge, following which the photo becomes a magazine cover. She then sets out to find out her mysterious photographer.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Crown Media Press:

''Beth unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.''

The film stars Rhiannon Fish in the lead role, alongside many others essaying pivotal supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Donald Davenport.

Hallmark's A Picture of Her cast list: Rhiannon Fish and others to star in new rom-com

1) Rhiannon Fish as Beth

Rhiannon Fish stars in the lead role as Beth in Hallmark's A Picture of Her. Beth is a lively young woman who unexpectedly becomes the subject of a magazine cover, following which she sets out to search for the photographer.

Rhiannon Fish perfectly embodies her character's traits with stunning ease and promises to deliver a charming performance in the film. Apart from A Picture of Her, Fish is known for her appearances in numerous other films over the years like The Christmas Retreat, A Splash of Love, Sweet as Pie, Occupation, and many more.

2) Tyler Hynes as Jake

Actor Tyler Hynes plays the character of Jake in the new Hallmark romantic comedy film. Jake seems to be the photographer who clicked Beth's picture. Based on the preview of the film, Hynes looks impressive in his role, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the film. His onscreen chemistry with Rhiannon Fish is one of the major highlights from the trailer.

Tyler Hynes has previously starred in Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, Always Amore, and Three Wise Men and a Baby, among many more.

3) Samantha Ferris as Aunt Dody

Samantha Ferris dons the role of Aunt Dody in A Picture of Her. Dody is Beth's aunt who has a unique sense of humor. Her character will add a certain comic charm to the movie. Not many other details pertaining to her role are known at this point.

Samantha Ferris' other memorable film and TV acting credits include Gourmet Detective: Roux the Day, Christmas Under the Stars, Garage Sale Mysteries: The Mask Murder, Looks Like Christmas, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Picture of Her also stars several other actors portraying key supporting roles like:

Robert Wisden as Captain Mark

Daniel Bacon as Vern

Haley Victoria Hunt as Devon

Gavin Langelo as Richie Rosebrook

Dominique Termansen as Freddy

Hallmark dropped the official preview of the film on March 10, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of several funny and romantic moments set to unfold in the movie. It has a lighthearted, quirky tone that fans of Hallmark's rom-com movies will be familiar with. Viewers can look forward to a refreshing movie with several intriguing and likable characters.

You can watch A Picture of Her on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes