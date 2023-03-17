Hallmark movie A Winning Team cast list explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, A Winning Team, is set to air on the channel on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The movie tells the story of a former professional soccer player who teams up with a coach to help her niece's team qualify for the playoffs.

Take a look at the film's official synopsis, as per Crown Media Press:

''When pro soccer player Emily finds herself no longer in the game, she teams up with Ian, a laid-back small town coach, to lead her niece’s team to the playoffs.''

The movie stars Nadia Hatta and Kristoffer Polaha in the lead roles, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. The film is directed by Jason Furukawa and written by Ronee Uyeshiro.

Hallmark's A Winning Team cast list: Nadia Hatta and others to star in new romantic comedy film

1) Nadia Hatta as Emily

Nadia Hatta dons the lead role of Emily in Hallmark's A Winning Team. Emily is a former soccer player who's teamed up with a coach to help her niece get to the playoffs of a tournament.

Hatta looks quite charming and impressive in the film's sneak peek, promising to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance in the movie. Apart from A Winning Team, Nadia Hatta has starred in quite a few movies and shows over the years, including Away and Honeymoon Suite.

2) Kristoffer Polaha as Ian

Kristoffer Polaha plays the character of Ian in the new Hallmark romantic comedy movie. Ian is the coach with whom Emily works in order to help her niece's team qualify for the playoffs.

Polaha shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Nadia Hatta, which defines the overall tone of the film. Fans can expect him to deliver a charming performance in the movie. Kristoffer Polaha has previously appeared in Haul Out the Holly, We Wish You a Married Christmas, and Buried in Barstow, among many more.

3) Marci T. House as Coach Avila

Marci T. House dons the role of Coach Avila in A Winning Team. Not many other details about her character are known at this point, but it seems like she's involved in coaching Emily's niece, and it'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the movie.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others portraying pivotal supporting/minor characters like:

Morgana Wyllie as Noor

Tyson Dornn as Captain

Juliette Hawk as Izzy

Niki Garcia as Ava

Marcel Zadé as Matteo Morales

Mathew Yanagiya as Ario

Jovanna Burke as Sheila

Hallmark released the official sneak peek for the movie on March 8, 2023, and it offers a peek into the two lead characters' relationship. The scene involves Emily and Ian at a local school game, discussing Emily's niece's game.

The two exchange banter, but they seem to have a romantic spark between them. Based on the clip, viewers can look forward to a heartwarming romantic drama similar in tone to Hallmark's other popular movies like Made for Each Other, The Most Colorful Time of the Year, and Fall Into Love.

Don't miss A Winning Team on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes