Game of Love on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's upcoming romantic comedy film, titled Game of Love, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The film centers around a young woman who's developing a board game about love.

Things get complicated when she is paired with an outside consultant who seems to have an entirely different perspective on love.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Crown Media Press:

''Audrey is put in charge of developing a new board game that is all about romantic love. To make sure things happen on a faster than normal schedule, she is paired with outside marketing consultant Matthew. The only problem is that these two have entirely different ways of working and views about love.''

The film features Kimberley Sustad and Brooks Darnell in lead roles along with various others portraying important supporting roles and is helmed by noted filmmaker Jason Bourque.

Hallmark's Game of Love cast list: Kimberley Sustad and others to star in new romantic comedy movie

1) Kimberley Sustad as Audrey

Kimberley Sustad dons the lead role of Audrey in the new Hallmark movie, Game of Love. Audrey and Matthew, who's joined her to develop a romantic board game, share conflicting views on love and it is their relationship that forms the crux of the story.

Sustad looks charming and lively in a sneak peek of the film, promising to deliver a memorable performance. Apart from Game of Love, Kimberley Sustad is known for her appearances in Lights, Camera, Christmas!, Spotlight on Christmas, and Wedding Every Weekend, to name a few.

2) Brooks Darnell as Matthew

Actor Brooks Darnell portrays the character of Matthew in the new Hallmark romantic comedy movie. Matthew is a consultant who joins Audrey to develop a romantic board game, but their opposing views on love make it difficult for them to work together.

Darnell looks quite impressive, portraying his character's raw charisma and charm with absolute ease in the film's sneak peek. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Advice to Love By, Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, and A Christmas Miracle, among others.

3) Claude Knowlton as Pierre

Actor Claude Knowlton essays the role of Pierre in Game of Love. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play an important role in the film. Claude Knowlton has previously appeared in Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, We Wish You a Married Christmas, Darrow & Darrow: Witness to Murder, and many more.

Apart from Kimberley Sustad, Brooks Darnell, and Claude Knowlton, Game of Love also stars several others in pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

Michael Teigen as Robbie Indigo

Kareem Malcolm as Mike

Edwin Perez as Marshall

Karina Frislev as Kiki

Hallmark's official sneak peek of the film shows a casual conversation between the two lead characters talking about how to develop the board game. The two spitball many ideas, but they don't seem to agree on the fundamental idea of what love means. Based on the sneak peek, viewers can expect a charming romantic comedy perfect for weekend viewing.

Don't miss Game of Love on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

