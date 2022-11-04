Hallmark's new holiday flick, Lights, Camera, Christmas!, will air on the channel on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young costume designer who falls in love with the lead actor of the film she's working on. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Crown Media Press:

''A holiday movie production comes to town in need of a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role and crosses paths with the film's charming star Brad.''

The movie stars Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton in the lead roles, with many others in critical supporting roles. Lights, Camera, Christmas! is directed by David Weaver and written by Gary Goldstein.

Hallmark's Lights, Camera, Christmas! cast: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton, and others promise a warm Christmas watch

1) Kimberley Sustad as Kerry Devine

Kimberley Sustad stars in the role of Kerry in Lights, Camera, Christmas!. Sustad looks in fine form in the film's sneak peek, which shows her interaction with John, the lead actor of the movie she's working on.

Apart from Lights, Camera, Christmas!, Sustad has appeared in various flicks, including The Nine Kittens of Christmas, Christmas by Starlight, and Wedding Every Weekend.

2) John Brotherton as Brad Baxter

Actor John Brotherton plays the character of Brad Baxter, Kerry's love interest, in the movie. Brotherton appears quite charming in the movie's sneak peek, and viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the actor. Brotherton has been a part of several popular films and shows over the years, like Fuller House, One Life to Live, The Conjuring, and Furious 7.

3) Laura Soltis as Nancy Devine

Laura Soltis plays the role of Nancy Devine in the movie. Details about her character are being kept under tight wraps. Soltis' acting credits include Romance in Style, Autumn in the City, A Splash of Love, and many more.

Starring alongside the actors mentioned above in key supporting/minor roles are:

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Caleb Turner

Leila Harrison as Jill Turner

Veronica Long as Mariah Marquez

Kallie Hu as Jamie Depalma

Garfield Wilson as Major Lee

Jana Berengel as Stella Evans

Nik Andrews as a fireman

Julie Howgate as Audience Member 1

Marissa Leong as Audience Member 2

Christina Walls as Audience Member 3

Hallmark Channel released a preview of the film a few days back, offering a glimpse of Kerry's exciting life. A Christmas movie is being filmed in Kerry's hometown, and she's hired as the costume designer. Her life transforms after she starts working on the project, reigniting her interest in costume design. This opportunity leads to an unexpected love story with the movie's lead actor.

The trailer briefly shows Kerry's interactions with Brad as the couple bond. Overall, the trailer has a lighthearted, comic tone similar to many other Hallmark movies like A Magical Christmas Village, Ghosts of Christmas Always, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Lights, Camera, Christmas! on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

