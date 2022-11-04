The new Hallmark movie, A Magical Christmas Village, is set to premiere on the channel on Friday, November 4, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman who goes to live with her daughter and granddaughter.

She makes a beautiful Christmas village for her granddaughter and tells her that it can grant her any holiday wish. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Crown Media Press:

''Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her daughter Chloe, disrupting her orderly existence. Vivian sets up a Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe sets up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates.''

The film stars Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, and many others in significant roles. It is directed by Jason Furukawa and written by Melissa Salmons.

Hallmark's A Magical Christmas Village cast: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, and others promise charming performances

1) Alison Sweeney as Summer

Alison Sweeney plays the lead role of Summer in A Magical Christmas Village. Sweeney looks quite charming in the film's sneak peek, wherein she seems to be on a date with her love interest, Ryan. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from A Magical Christmas Village, Sweeney has starred in the iconic NBC drama series Days of Our Lives, Good Morning Christmas!, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, and many more.

2) Luke Macfarlane as Ryan

Actor Luke Macfarlane stars as Ryan, Summer's love interest, in the film. Macfarlane shares excellent chemistry with Sweeney, and the pair make for an adorable onscreen couple. Macfarlane is best known for his performance as Scotty Wandell in ABC's popular drama show Brothers & Sisters. His other acting credits include Mercy Street, Killjoys, Iron Road, and Christmas in my Heart, to name a few.

3) Marlo Thomas as Vivian

Marlo Thomas portrays the character of Vivian in A Magical Christmas Village. Thomas plays Summer's mother in the film, and based on the synopsis, she plays a pivotal role in the story.

Thomas is a veteran actress who's well known for playing the role of Ann Marie in the popular ABC sitcom, That Girl. Friends fans will recognize her as Rachel's mother, Sandra Green. Her other notable appearances are in Two Against Time, Nobody's Child, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also features many others in important supporting/minor roles, including:

Maesa Nicholson as Chloe

Maria Meadows as April

Alaysia Jackson as Molly

Lennox Leacock as Wyatt

Trae Maridadi as Sam

Ryan Mah as Cliff

Suzanne Ristic as Jean

Kareem Malcolm as Matt

Madonna Gonzalez as Claudia

Todd Matthews as Chris

Sarah Cantuba as Angie

Amanda Khan as a realtor

A preview of the film shows Ryan and Summer on a date. They seem to get along well as they discuss their lives and interests. Based on the sneak peek, fans can look forward to an entertaining romantic holiday film with several intriguing and likable characters.

Don't miss A Magical Christmas Village on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

