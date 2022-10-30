Hallmark's new holiday film, Ghosts of Christmas Always, is set to air on the network on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Set during Christmas, the film tells the adorable love story of Katherine and Peter. As per Hallmark's Crown Media Press, the official synopsis of the film reads:

"Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store."

The movie features Kim Matula and Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding in the lead roles, along with many others essaying pivotal supporting roles. It is among the list of Hallmark's 2022 Countdown to Christmas Premieres, which also includes films A Magical Christmas Village, All Saints Christmas, and many more.

Hallmark's Ghosts of Christmas Always cast: Meet Kim Matula, Ian Harding, and others

1) Kim Matula as Katherine

Kim Matula portrays the lead role of Katherine in Ghosts of Christmas Always. In the film's sneak peek, Matula looks quite impressive, portraying her character's inherent charm and liveliness with astonishing ease. Viewers can look forward to an entertaining performance from the actress.

Apart from Ghosts of Christmas Always, Matula is best known for her performances in The Bold and the Beautiful, LA to Vegas, and Lifetime's Unreal. Her film credits include Dawn Patrol, Fighting With My Family, Queen Sized, and many more.

2) Ian Harding as Peter

Actor Ian Harding stars as Peter in the film. Harding looks equally impressive in the film's sneak peek, and shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Kim Matula, which sets the tone for the film.

Harding has starred in movies such as Office Uprising, Ford v Ferrari and shows such as Long Slow Exhale and Chicago Med. He also appeared in the music video for the Black Eyed Peas song Where Is the Love?

3) Beth Leavel as Susan Kraine

Beth Leavel appears as Susan Kraine in Ghosts of Christmas Always. Details about her role are known at this point. Beth Leavel has worked extensively in theater, and has appeared in quite a few TV shows in minor roles like ER, The Unusuals, and many more.

Leavel has also won a number of awards for her work on stage, including a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Ghosts of Christmas also stars several others in prominent supporting/minor roles, including Lori Tan Chinn as Arlene and Reginald VelJohnson as Roy.

Lori Tan Chinn is a noted actress and comedian who's best known for her role in the iconic Netflix show, Orange Is the New Black. She has also starred in South Pacific and From Other Worlds. Chinn was most recently seen as Awkwafina’s grandmother in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

Reginald VelJohnson has appeared in quite a few popular TV shows over the years. He is best known for playing Carl Winslow on ABC's Family Matters and LAPD Sergeant Al Powell in the films Die Hard and Die Hard 2. He was also seen in Station 19, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Turner and Hooch, among others. His film credits include Air Collision, Steppin: The Movie, and The Prayer Box, to name a few.

The supporting cast also includes

Christopher Innvar as Robert Baron

Kate MacCluggage as Lily Baron

Blair Baker as Charlie

Julian Gamble as Grandpa Bob

Stanton Nash as Bob

Liana Hunt as Betsey

Meghan O’Leary as Rachel

Kendyl Ito as Bartender

JB Chen as Business/Burly Associate

Juan Carlos Infante as Gabe the barkeep

Anna Clare Kerr as Mother

Kathleen Garrett as Mrs. Winchester

Christopher Riley as Young Peter

Leo James Peter as Pre-Teen Peter

Jack Carter Barton as Teenage Peter

Austin Schoenfeld as Devon

Ghosts of Christmas Always is directed by Rich Newey from a screenplay by Zac Hug and Annika Marks, based on a story by Zac Hug.

You can watch Ghosts of Christmas Always on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

