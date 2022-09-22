Chicago Med Season 8 episode 1: How are fans reacting to (spoiler)'s exit?

The first episode of Chicago Med season 8 premiered on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Note: Spoiler Ahead.

The biggest talking point of the episode was Guy Lockhard's exit from the series. Lockhard played the role of Dr. Dylan Scott in the show, and fans on Twitter are sad that he won't be a part of the series anymore.

With that said, read on to find out more about what netizens have to say about this shocking development.

Netizens disappointed over Dylan leaving Chicago Med

Several viewers took to Twitter to discuss the new episode of Chicago Med season 8. Many users expressed their sadness over Dylan Scott leaving the show. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Nay 🤎✨🦄🦋 @Ushld_loveme How we starting the season losing Dylan HOW ! Somebody please explain #ChicagoMed How we starting the season losing Dylan HOW ! Somebody please explain #ChicagoMed

Carley tweets shows @it_carley413 #ChicagoMed “I’m leaving med” no no no I don’t want to lose Dylan “I’m leaving med” no no no I don’t want to lose Dylan 😭😭😭#ChicagoMed

Lyia @Lyia23 #ChicagoMed Dylan's leaving?! Hell no! Why couldn't it be Hannah instead? Dylan's leaving?! Hell no! Why couldn't it be Hannah instead? 😠 #ChicagoMed

Eleanor @zidanhalstead #ChicagoMed @GuyLockardReal , thank you for playing the role of Dr. Dylan Scott. I’m sad to see you leave, but very thankful for you! @GuyLockardReal, thank you for playing the role of Dr. Dylan Scott. I’m sad to see you leave, but very thankful for you!💜 #ChicagoMed

Cait @fearless_cait thank you for bring Dylan Scott to life.



You will be missed.



#ChicagoMed Oh man I’m losing @GuyLockardReal thank you for bring Dylan Scott to life.You will be missed. Oh man I’m losing @GuyLockardReal 😭😭😭 thank you for bring Dylan Scott to life.You will be missed.#ChicagoMed

Perpetually haunted by his dark past and now the death of his love, Dylan decided it was time for him to bid goodbye to the hospital and the Windy City. Previously, Dylan accidentally shot his ladylove, Milena, while trying to protect her from a gangster. Regarding his exit from the series, exec producer Andrew Schneider told TV Line,

''He was a former cop and that dynamic and his being caught between those two worlds is what was so interesting in his character, but we felt we really played that out with a number of storylines, and finally with the death of the woman he loved, we felt this would be a good time for him to move on.''

However, exec producer Diane Frolov told TVLine that Dylan is ''not necessarily out,'' hinting that the character could make a return to the series sometime in the future. She said (obtained via TVLine),

''He’s a wonderful actor. He was great to work with, and we would welcome him back in the future.''

A quick look at Chicago Med plot and cast

The series tells the story of various people working at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency department as they desperately try to save people's lives while also battling their personal struggles. The official synopsis of the show, according to NBC, states:

"Chicago Med is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together.''

The show received primarily mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the emotional and gripping plotline and bashed the show's lack of thematic ambitions. Like other Chicago shows, this one enjoys massive popularity among staunch fans of the beloved franchise.

The show stars Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in the lead role. Gehlfuss has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the series, Apart from Chicago Med, he's been a part of various other films and shows, including Showtime's Shameless, Love & Mercy, Longmire, and many more. The rest of the cast members include:

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer

Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi

You can watch Chicago Med season 8 on NBC.

