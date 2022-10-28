What time will Station 19 Season 6 episode 4 air on ABC?

Station 19 Season 6, is all set to return with its brand-new episode 4 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on ABC.

The highly intriguing series is a spin-off of the popular medical drama series Grey's Anatomy. Station 19 is the third installment in the Grey's Anatomy franchise.

Stacy McKee has served as the creator of the action-driven drama series, while Jaina Lee Ortiz is the narrator with Photek's music.

Stacy McKee has also served as the executive producer for the series, along with Shonda Rhimes, Paris Barclay, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff and Ellen Pompeo. The series has been produced by Anupam Nigam, Tia Napolitano, Jim Campolongo, Trey Callaway, Christine Larson-Nitzsche, Angela Harvey, Phillip Iscove, Alexandre Schmitt, Tyrone Finch, Emmylou Diaz and Michael Metzner.

Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for episode 4's arrival after the previous episode, Dancing with Our Hands Tied, ended on such a riveting note.

Learn all about the fourth episode of Station 19 Season 6, before it airs on ABC

As mentioned earlier, the much-anticipated fourth episode of the sixth season will be released on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on ABC.

In the previous episode, audiences saw the entire crew in action after an intense car accident involving two teenagers took place. Viewers also saw Maya and May having issues with a couple they detested.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Demons, reads:

"Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; Station 19 hosts the neighbourhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house; Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past."

By the looks of the official synopsis for Station 19 Season 6's episode 4, it is clear that Halloween will be the main focus of the episode. The episode looks like it will be an exhilarating and haunting rollercoaster ride.

How's the official promo video for Station 19 Season 6's episode 4 looking?

The official promo video was released on October 21, 2022.

The promo gives fans a glimpse of what can be expected from the upcoming episode. By the looks of the official promo video, it is evident that the Halloween spirit is quite high at Station 19 and with the characters pranking each other. However, it looks like a serious and terrifying accident will take place amidst the celebration.

Who are on the cast list for Station 19 Season 6?

The promising cast list for Station 19 Season 6 includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea 'Andy' Herrera, Barrett Doss as Victoria 'Vic' Hughes and, Jason George as Dr. Benjamin 'Ben' Warren. It also has Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Danielle Savre as Maya Deluca-Bishop, Josh Randall as Sean Beckett and Pat Healy as Michael Dixon.

Don't forget to watch episode 4 of Station 19 Season 6, airing on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

