What time will Station 19 season 6 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more about the action-drama series

The sixth season of Station 19 is all set to return to ABC on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET, as per Collider. With many pivotal events set to unfold in the last season, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming installment.

Station 19 is a spinoff of the iconic medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George, among many others, in key roles. Read on to see more details about the plot for season 6, what to expect, and more.

Station 19 season 6 preview, trailer, season 5 recap, and more details

On September 23, 2022, ABC dropped the trailer for the popular show, which offers a glimpse into the numerous thrilling events that will occur this season. The trailer opens on a tense note with the firefighters rushing to an incident where a woman seems to have been involved in a car accident.

Subsequently, one of the workers alerts everyone in the team of an impending tornado, further elevating tension. In general, the teaser keeps viewers on the edge of their seats without revealing too many details about the plot that could potentially affect the viewing experience for fans.

The fact that Andy's charges were finally dropped was one of the season 5 finale's standout moments. She found a similar victim, named Holly, to testify for her. However, things don't end there, as Maya is now desperate to get her old job back. She then went on to blackmail Natasha and Robert by threatening to expose their relationship.

With a number of character arcs and plot points left to be explored, it'll be interesting to see the direction the show takes in the upcoming season.

A quick look at Station 19 plot and cast

The series focuses on the lives of a number of firefighters working for the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19. It depicts the challenges they face at work as well as the different kinds of personal struggles that they need to deal with. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Practically raised at Seattle's Station 19, Andy Herrera is a confident firefighter who is also the daughter of Pruitt Herrera, the formidable head of the firehouse. Capt. Pruitt was Andy's primary inspiration to become a firefighter and is a mentor to both her and Jack Gibson, the lieutenant at the station.''

The synopsis further states,

''Jack is as fearless as Andy is by-the-books, but when the two are together, sparks fly and opposites attract. The two are joined by Maya Bishop, Dean Miller, Travis Montgomery, Victoria Hughes, and the station's newest addition, rookie Ben Warren. The team also works closely with Seattle PD, often running into Andy's former flame Ryan Tanner.''

The show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz in the lead role as Andy Herrera, along with a number of other actors in key supporting roles. Lee Ortiz is best known for her performances in Rosewood and Shooter. Besides her, the show features:

Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross

Danielle Savre as Maya Deluca-Bishop

You can watch Station 19 season 6 on ABC on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

