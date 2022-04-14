Station 19 return date: When will Season 5, Episode 16 air, and what to expect?

Unfortunately for Station 19 fans, there are no new episodes of the show in the coming three weeks. The last couple of episodes took the show towards a darker and more intense direction, with the case of Jeremy (Daniel Di Tomasso), who tried to assault Andrea "Andy" Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz).

Andy successfully defended herself, but it will not be without the repercussions. She will face backlash from the law in the upcoming episode.

Fans will have to wait until May 5, 2022, to continue the very intriguing story of the leading lady. ABC has further announced the date for the finale as May 19, 2022. This crisis may be the one that spreads over the last few episodes, culminating in a finale.

Station 19 season 5, episode 16 promo: A guilty Andy?

Things took an intense turn after Jeremy's assault on Andrea. In a bid to protect herself from the predator, Andy had punched Jeremy in the throat, leaving him in a life-threatening condition. Despite the team's best efforts, they could not save Jeremy. The upcoming episode will see Andy deal with the charges of manslaughter.

The promo sets up a pretty neat stage for intense drama. You can see a traumatized Andy standing on trial as the judge declares that she has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Andrea pleads not guilty but the judge slams the gravel and sets the bail at $100,000.

Andrea and her team will have to find a way to get her out of this situation. Getting bail would be a temporary solution. You can expect things to get more and more intense after Station 19 returns in May. With the charges on her, she would also lose her job. This is a life-changing event for the firefighter.

Why is Station 19 on a break?

There is no particular reason why the show is on a three-week break at this point. This is perhaps due to scheduling issues, as the finale is still over a month away, and there are not enough episodes left to fill the void. After its return, you can expect a string of new episodes leading to the finale.

The break could also be a way to sync with its parent series Grey's Anatomy. However, the two shows will end on different days with the finale of ABC's Grey's Anatomy set for May 26, 2022.

Station 19 has already been confirmed for the sixth season. Till the series returns, you can catch all the episodes of the show on Hulu.

Edited by Somava Das