What time will Station 19 Season 6 episode 2 air on ABC? Mayoral election, blackmail, fire emergency and more drama expected

Episode 2 of season 6 of ABC's Station 19 will air on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The second spin-off to the network's Grey's Anatomy will see with Travis Montgomery and Michael Dixon running for the mayor of Seattle. It will also see Maya DeLuca-Bishop admitting to blackmailing Fire Chief Natasha Ross for a promotion.

Things are expected to get uglier with the upcoming episode, titled, Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey, which is also the name of a famous Beatles song.

Station 19 is the second spin-off show to ABC's Grey's Anatomy, after Private Practice. It is based in Seattle and follows the lives of fire fighters at Seattle fire station 19.

Similar to the aforementioned shows, this one is also created by Shonda Rhimes and follows the personal lives and professional pursuits of the firefighters. The first episode of season 6 premiered on October 6, 2022, the same day as the premiere of Grey's Anatomy's season 19 on ABC.

Episode 2 of season 6 of Station 19: Everything you need to know

The second episode of the sixth season of Station 19 is set to air on ABC on October 13, 2022.

From Maya's past blackmailing Chief Ross catching up to her, to the election race between Travis and Dixon, Seattle's Station 19 is facing twice the obstacles to keep its intra-personal relationships intact.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Travis discusses his position in the mayoral race as he is determined to kick Dixon out; Maya admits to blackmail; the team is called to a fire at a run-down apartment complex that reveals an unsettling cause."

Episode 1 of season 6 ended with several confrontations, which are expected to continue for the rest of the series. The primary bone of contention will be Maya blackmailing Ross to keep her job.

When Andy confronts her about the same, Maya claims that she did it just because she wanted her job back.

In season 5, Maya was demoted from the position of Captain to Lieutenant after she broke protocol to save a life. However, that came at the cost of her respect, which clearly diminished in front of her friends and colleagues. It also caused her wife, Carina, immense embarrassment. Carina also asked Maya to seek professional help.

In a promo for the show, Maya is shown trying to simmer things down with Sullivan after her blackmail incident blows up. When she asks him why he didn't empathize with her and ambition, Sullivan says:

"Blackmailing the chief of the Fire Department is not ambition, okay? It's a crime."

Maya, who didn't seem to have a response to this, simply said that it was just an impulse for her.

Other than the impending face-off between Travis and Dixon, it also remains to be seen how Ross and Sullivan will get over their differences and work together. Especially now with the former spending more time at the station.

However, the show doesn't forget its main purpose, and a big fire is expected to break out in the upcoming episode with a few issues to make matters worse.

The show's primary cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. It also features Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Deluca-Bishop, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Josh Randall as Sean Beckett, Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross, and Pat Healy as Michael Dixon.

