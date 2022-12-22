5 best romantic comedies of 2022

Romantic comedies offer some of the most comforting as well as cinematic viewing experiences. Despite being one of the oldest genres in cinema, romantic comedies have continued to make some of the finest films even in modern cinema. This year, romantic comedies have come from the most unexpected spaces.

While there were massive rom-coms that starred some of the most popular Hollywood stars, some indie films really found their audience within the genre. Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney is one of the big films with an ensemble cast, while Marry Me featuring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez is another example.

While some popular films went on to gather a massive audience despite being disliked by critics like Netflix's Tall Girl 2 and there were some independent films like Cha Cha Real Smooth and Fire Island that used the positive critical response to find a large audience. The romantic comedies of 2022 varied in style and format, but most managed to find their way into the audience's hearts.

Here are the finest romantic comedies of 2022.

The best romantic comedies of 2022 to have a heartwarming festive season

1) Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

A still from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Image via IMDB)

Anyone familiar with Emma Thompson would know that she is an outstanding performer and is all the more stunning when playing characters that are not in their comfort zone and yet extremely sure of themselves. In Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, she plays a lonely widow who wishes for some company and hires a young escort to accompany her.

When they both experience intense intimacy and develop a romantic bond, things become problematic. Daryl McCormack plays her escort in the movie. The two main actors deliver strong performances that make even the most unpleasant sequences enjoyable to watch.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is currently streaming on Hulu.

2) Bros

A still from Bros (Image via IMDB)

When it comes to storylines and characters, Bros does not have much that hasn't been done before in romantic comedies. However, the lead performances and the delightful sub-plots that drive the narrative of the film make Bros a wonderful viewing experience that one would want from a rom-com.

Bros follows Bobby, a podcast host who goes about having brief encounters with people and avoids getting into a serious relationship owing to his commitment issues. When he meets Aaron, who is extremely similar to him and is also as detached, the two develop feelings for each other. However, they must first work through their own issues before making a commitment.

It stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as Bobby and Aaron respectively.

3) Cha Cha Real Smooth

A still from Cha Cha Real Smooth (Image via IMDB)

Romantic comedies that feature some well-written friendships alongside love stories are some of the best stories ever told. Cha Cha Real Smooth does just that and tells the story of a party host who befriends a mother and her daughter, a relationship that grows into a very special bond. Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson play the lead roles.

Cooper Raiff is also the writer and director of the film and gives a very impressive performance as a young college graduate. Cha Cha Real Smooth is also one one of the highest-rated films of the year whilst gathering a wide audience of cinephiles owing to the honesty in filmmaking.

Cha Cha Real Smooth is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

4) Fire Island

A still from Fire Island (Image via IMDB)

Fire Island is also one of the highest rated films of the year, a rare achievement for most romantic comedies. It follows a group of queer best friends whose friendship is tested when they meet for their annual week of love and laughter. To remain united, the characters must overcome an unexpected turn of events in the plot. The film is a really uplifting and warm movie which works well as a rom-com.

Fire Island received highly positive reviews and was seen to be a good watch regardless of the stereotypical tropes it employs in some parts. It also took on the massive task of bringing the queer narrative into the mainstream, and positively succeeded on most levels.

Fire Island is currently streaming on Hulu.

5) Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in still from Ticket to Paradise (Image via IMDB)

While the film didn't receive very positive reviews, Ticket to Paradise works merely because of the charm of the leads. George Clooney and Julia Roberts put up some very appealing performances that make the typical narrative of Ticket to Paradise feel fresh and relatable.

The movie centres on a divorced couple who get back together to prevent their daughter from being married to a farmer because they believe it to be a grave mistake. The main characters go to Bali in order to avert what they believe to be a disaster. They do, however, rediscover their emotions for one another, and the movie ends happily and but rather predictably.

Romantic comedies of 2022, despite not being too novel, have been powered by some amazing performances and relatability that make the films watchable to say the least.

