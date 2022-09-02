Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck: 3 best moments from the couple's dreamy Georgia wedding

The Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck wedding has taken over most of the internet since the night of the reception in July this year. The two celebrities got married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, 2022. Although the couple got engaged almost 20 years ago, they broke off their engagement at the time and went on to marry other people in the years that followed.

While Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony for ten years between 2004 and 2014. Affleck and Garner had three children during their marriage, and Jennifer Lopez had twins with Marc Anthony.

Two decades later, when Affleck and Lopez announced their wedding, the couple received tremendous media attention, and glimpses of their dreamy wedding went viral on social media.

In her newsletter, On The JLo, dated September 1, 2022, Jennifer published a heartfelt recollection of her wedding to Ben Affleck. Although it was more of a personal memoir, the newsletter gave fans an idea of how the Georgia wedding on August 20, 2022, unfolded.

The most heartwarming moments from the Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck wedding

1) The walk down the aisle

Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck at their wedding (Image via On The JLo)

The couple walked down the aisle to the song, True Companion, by Marc Cohn. What made the moment all the more special was that 20 years ago, the couple had decided that this would be the perfect wedding song. On the wedding day, Lopez arranged for the song to be played as a surprise for Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez wrote in her personal newsletter:

"Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s 'True Companion' as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago. Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come."

She also thanked Mark Cohn for agreeing to perform at their wedding and making the moment as dreamy as it was.

"Later, Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together," she added.

In a way, the song reminded the couple of their long journey together and the inevitability of love. Lopez also wrote of how sure she was about her decision to marry Affleck as she walked down the aisle.

2) The Things We've Handed Down played as their children walked down

Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck wedding (Image via On the JLo)

It was not just the two actors who caught the limelight as they walked down the aisle. The two actors' children from their previous marriages attended the wedding to have their parents back on their big day. The song, The Things We've Handed Down, is about the mystery of children, as said by Lopez in her newsletter.

The five children led ahead as Lopez walked down the aisle. Lopez said the children added to the occasion by reminding them that they would also bring their children together through this wedding. Both of Lopez's children are 14 now, and Affleck's three children are 17, 13, and 10.

Ben Affleck has been open about wanting to restore privacy for his children and keeping them off the public eye. He was also previously involved in supporting legislation protecting celebrities' children from paparazzi. Affleck is now also a stepfather to both of Lopez's twins.

3) "This is heaven. Right here. We're in it now": Lopez's newsletter

Lopez's newsletter describing the Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck wedding started with the quote, "This is heaven. Right here. We're in it now", in bold. It is a line from Ben Affleck's directorial titled Live By Night. The dialogue was written by Affleck and is supposedly one of Lopez's favorite lines. So it only makes sense that the line found its way into the Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck wedding.

Affleck apparently included that line in his speech on the reception night. Lopez regards the entire experience as perfect and almost dreamy. Further explaining the context of the quote in her newsletter, Lopez said that she was calm and ready on the days preceding the wedding, and everything came together almost perfectly for the couple.

Jamie @JamieL_99 #bennifer …way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together. #bennifer wedding …way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together. 💚 #bennifer #benniferwedding https://t.co/mcnCN5UMv5

"The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands..." she added.

The Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck wedding was one of the most popular events influencing pop culture lately. The couple had been shipped together since they began dating 20 years ago. Their getting back together and getting married has attracted more fans and media to invest in the Jennifer Lopez X Ben Affleck fairytale.

