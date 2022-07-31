“Obsess less”: Jennifer Garner shares beauty advice for daughters and warns fans about facial injections

Jennifer Garner is certainly one of those actresses who believe "less is more." Speaking to a publication, the 50-year-old actress said she believes in working with her natural beauty. Asking the younger generation to "obsess less," the actress also advised her daughters to "look less in the mirror and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face."

What beauty advice did Jennifer Garner share?

Providing beauty advice to younger girls, including her daughter, Jennifer Garner said:

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

Talking about how she picked up most of her mom's beauty philosophy, Garner added:

“My mom said, 'As you get older, the temptation is to stare into the mirror and focus on what’s changing,' and here’s the secret: Don’t look! Just care less, be grateful that you’re getting older.”

Garner, a mom to two teen daughters, talked about how she advised her daughters to obsess less and look in the mirror less. She said:

“We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

Jennifer Garner with her ex-husband and three children. (Image via Instagram)

As for her thoughts on curbing obsession, she also said she is not against beauty products, as long as they are not harmful chemicals with unrealistic claims.

Even though Jennifer Garner advises the younger generation to stay as natural as possible, she does have a hair care routine that she follows for great hair.

She said that her day usually begins with an intense workout, which is followed by a hair wash. She also indulges in masking her hair every weekend, finishing the regime with a towel dry and then applying some styling cream and an anti-frizz spray.

Being an actress, makeup becomes inevitable for Garner. Talking about makeup, the 50-year-old actress said how makeup is a great form of expression. She also talked about her young girls not applying tons of makeup, which is great as makeup, in some way or the other, harms the skin.

Rejecting and dismissing the idea of injections and uplifts, she added:

"Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

At the same time, there is no denying that Garner has been an advocate of embracing natural beauty, which also teaches a crucial lesson to her three children, daughters Violet (16) and Seraphina (13) son and Samuel (10). Garner shares her kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far