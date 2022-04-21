SUICOKE’s MOK injection sandal: Everything we know so far

If you're hunting for a pair of comfortable sandals, then SUICOKE's all-new MOK injection sandals will be your perfect fit.

The Japanese-cult label recently introduced its latest edition of injection sandals, and they are easily accessible via the e-commerce website of SUICOKE and other select retailers.

With a price tag of $180, it might not be the cheapest pair of sandals on the market. However, comfort is priceless and that is what these cozy everyday-use shoes promise. Considering that these sandals can be worn daily without them losing their shape or comfort, the price is quite reasonable.

The MOK injection sandals come in four different shades, black, beige, olive, and white. They are also available in a variety of sizes.

SUICOKE’s MOK injection sandals offer atmosphere wear comfort

Made in Italy, the MOK injection sandals are the newest addition to the brand's ever-expanding injection sandal family. Lightweight and eco-friendly, the newest pair is not only more flexible than the previous models, but it also makes for an environmentally-conscious purchase.

These shoes have the remarkable power to mold to one's feet and adapt depending on the external surroundings. To push the brand's visual identity even further, this line includes more unique and innovative shapes.

According to the label, this footwear pushes their design boundaries and makes way for innovation.

“Light as air, comfort like clouds, and complex streamline design brings us this new milestone in footwear production.”

The newly launched MOK sandals are constructed with recycled waste materials. The brand chose every single feature of the shoes after careful consideration and experimentation. With immaculate slip-on construction, perforations for breathability, and a staple SUICOKE-branded strap, these technologically-advanced shoes are close to perfection.

According to the brand,

“Simply finding a good recipe is not enough – the combination of temperature and humidity are also key to crafting perfection. After going through trials with poor shape, inconsistency of colors and even explosions – we arrived at our destination and completed the journey.”

Other recent ventures of SUICOKE

The sandal genius teamed up with Marsell, an Italian label, to release a vibrant sandal capsule earlier this year. The capsule showcased an incredible crossover between Japanese culture and Italian artistry.

The iconic Moto silhouette was reimagined by the duo and the collaboration released on April 14. The sandals came in varying hues of caramel, lavender, key lime, black, and white.

The collaboration shoes cost a whopping $850, and are now available on both the brands' e-commerce websites. You can also purchase it from a few select global retailers.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee