“We collaborate on everything”: George Clooney gushes about wife Amal during first-ever Albie Awards

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney were spotted together for the inaugural Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice on September 29.

George spoke to people and revealed what he loved the most while working with his wife and said:

“Well, we collaborate on everything. We collaborated on twins! But you know, this is an exciting one because Amal’s gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons, out of – all over the world, Myanmar.”

The Tomorrowland star said that Amal was an expert when they worked on the Albie Awards. He added that since his father and her mother are journalists, he has an "affinity for them." Noting that he couldn't be more proud of his wife, Clooney said that it's very exciting for him when Amal gets those who are wrongly accused of doing their jobs out of prison.

As for the things he and Amal would teach their twins Alexander and Ella, he said that the biggest thing would be to challenge people with power and defend those without it.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney pay their respect to justice defenders

At the recent Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, George Clooney and Amal Clooney paid respect to those who devoted their lives to justice. The name of the award was derived from the lawyer and former judge Justice Albie Sachs.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney honored those who worked for justice (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)

Writing about the same on the website of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, George and Amal said that justice must be waged and it doesn’t just happen. They continued:

“So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators.”

While speaking to Access Hollywood during the event, George said that it was a tough journey while they were planning the awards. He mentioned that they had to write to ambassadors to get people out and get visas for others to come to the event.

The awards were planned for around a year and several justice defenders from around the world were honored at the event. This included Justice Albie Sachs being offered the lifetime achievement award.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s relationship timeline

George Clooney and Amal Clooney got engaged in April 2014 and have similar interests in campaigning. The pair got marriage licenses at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in the United Kingdom in August 2014.

They tied the knot at Ca’ Farsetti in September 2014 and were married by Rome’s former mayor Walter Veltroni, who happened to be George’s old friend. They became parents to twins, Ella and Alexander in June 2017.

