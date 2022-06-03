Lifetime's Buried in Barstow cast list: Angie Harmon, Kristoffer Polaha, and others star in drama

Lifetime's latest drama Buried in Barstow is set to premiere on June 4, 2022. The film revolves around a single mother and former assassin whose dark past comes back to haunt her, putting her daughter's life in danger.

The movie stars Angie Harmon in the lead role along with a talented cast of supporting actors. Read further ahead to find out more details about the cast.

Buried in Barstow cast list: Angie Harmon, Kristoffer Polaha, and others feature in Lifetime drama

Angie Harmon as Hazel King

Angie Harmon stars in the lead role as Hazel King. Harmon, who began her career as a model, has appeared in numerous films over the years, including Video Voyeur, Living Proof, and many more. She's also been a part of television shows like Baywatch Nights, Law & Order, and Women's Murder Club.

Harmon also voiced Commissioner Barbara Gordon in the direct-to-video animated flick Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, released in 2000. For her work in television and film over the years, Harmon has fetched numerous awards and accolades, including Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Gracie Allen Awards (2012), and Favorite Cable TV Actress at the People's Choice Awards (2015), among various nominations.

Lauren Richards as Joy King

Lauren Richards essays the role of Hazel King's daughter in the film, Joy. As an actress, Richards is best known for Doom Patrol, A House on the Bayou, and Venom.

Kristoffer Polaha as Elliot

Kristoffer Polaha appears in the role of Elliot in Buried in Barstow. Polaha has starred in a number of television shows, including the soap opera North Show, Life Unexpected, and Ringer. Polaha has also starred in several popular Hallmark films like Dater's Handbook, Pearl in Paradise, and many more. Polaha also played a minor role in Mad Men as Carlton Hansen.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Buried in Barstow stars numerous other actors in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Matthew Cornwell as Willy

Exie Booker as Carl

Brendan Patrick Connor as Rudy

Jessica A Caesar as Simone

George Paez as Javier

The film is directed by Howard Deutch, who is known for movies like Grumpier Old Men and The Odd Couple II, and written by Thompson Evans and Tom Evans.

Buried in Barstow plot

Buried in Barstow depicts the plight of a woman who desperately tries to protect her daughter from the ghosts of her past. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:

''Angie Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother determined to shield her daughter, Joy (Lauren Richards), from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can’t protect themselves. Plucked off the streets of Las Vegas at 15, Hazel was trained as a hit woman until a surprising pregnancy drives her to leave it all behind."

"Now over a decade later, Hazel is the owner of a BBQ diner in Barstow, CA, whose past eventually catches up with her as a stranger Elliot (Kristoffer Polaha) arrives and Hazel discovers mixing business with pleasure as she’s pulled back in for one more hit.''

The trailer gives a thriller vibe whilst also offering a peek into the film's emotional side. It is expected to be a slick thriller drama with an array of interesting characters to keep viewers emotionally invested in the narrative.

You can watch Buried in Barstow on Lifetime on June 4, 2022.

