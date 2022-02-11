'Old Flames Never Die' cast list: Crystal Lowe, Lou Ferrigno Jr., and others in Lifetime thriller drama

Lifetime’s upcoming movie, Old Flames Never Die, is a thriller drama all set to kickstart the weekend. It centers around a successful author who tries to run from a troubled relationship just to fall into another similar case.

She returns to her hometown to avoid the paparazzi who are following her because of her cheating fiancé. To make matters worse, he is also an accused murderer. While she arrives at her hometown, she meets her high school flame and spends an intimate night with him.

Little does she know that one night can lead to life-threatening situations. The official synopsis of Old Flames Never Die reads:

“When successful novelist Kira Young returns to her hometown to escape bad press after her cheating fiancé Tyson is accused of murder, she rekindles a romantic one-night stand with her high school sweetheart Weston Wade, who soon develops an unhealthy obsession with her once again.”

Meet the cast of 'Old Flames Never Die'

1) Crystal Lowe as Kira Young

Born as Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, the actress was raised by a Scottish mother and Chinese father in Vancouver, Canada. She has spent a part of her time in Hong Kong, where she became fluent in Cantonese. Her acting career began at the age of 15 and soon she became Hollywood’s in-demand “Scream Queen.”

Lowe has starred in numerous projects such as Final Destination, Black Christmas, The L Word, Stargate SGI, and The Twilight Zone. She has won Best Actress awards for playing Rita Haywith in the TV series Signed, Sealed, Delivered. The 31-year-old celebrity is also a producer and director who has helmed multiple critically-acclaimed short films.

2) Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Weston Wade

Lou Ferrigno Jr. comes from a family of actors, including his father (actor/bodybuilder) Lou Ferrigno and mother (actress) Carla Ferrigno. His exposure to the entertainment world came very young when he used to go on sets with his parents. He started his career as a fitness model and got his first break in the hit sitcom, Days of Our Lives (2012), followed by recurring roles in How I Met Your Mother and Teen Wolf.

He has also appeared in S.W.A.T., Stargirl, 9-1-1, A Place Called Hollywood, and The Young and the Restless. His upcoming flick is Old Flames Never Die, in which he plays Weston Wade, who is Kira Young’s high school sweetheart.

3) Rich Paul as Tyson Harris

Rich Paul is a US Marine veteran who was born Richard P. Brignole. He is an actor and producer best known for Fifty & Over Club and Godzilla. He has also worked on projects like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Sequestered, Fearless, Age of the Living Dead, Dystopia, This Is Us, Lucifer, and The Dunes.

He plays Young’s fiancé Tyson Harris in Old Flames Never Die. His character is portrayed as a cheater and accused killer.

4) Whitney Able as Avery Greer

Whitney Able is an actress known for winning multiple awards last year for her short film, We Won’t Forget. Some of her work credits include Godless, Monsters, A Walk Among the Tombstones, All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Cold Case, and Straight A’s.

In Old Flames Never Die, Able portrays Young’s friend Avery Greer, who helps Young escape from Wade.

In personal life, Able was married to actor Scoot McNairy from 2010-2019 and they had two children together. She is currently married to Justin Melnick and the couple welcomed their first child last year.

When will 'Old Flames Never Die' premiere?

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the main cast of Old Flames Never Die also includes Leslie Stratton as Caya, Preston Sadleir as Randy, Valery Ortiz as Steph, Patrick McLain as Deputy Douglas, and Chris Gann as Sheriff Wade.

Other cast members include:

Sergei Dmitriev as Andre

Christa George as Medical Assistant

Kevin J Getchius as Private Investigator

Cynthia Hammer as Reporter

John D. Hickman as Clive

Patrick Serrano as Jordi

Jessa Settle as Lana

Scott Young as Detective Ramos

Directed and written by Jake Helgren, the upcoming thriller drama is all set to premiere Friday, February 11 at 8:00 PM ET on Lifetime.

