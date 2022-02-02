9-1-1: Lone Star season 3: Why did T.K. And Carlos break up?

After a rocky start to the third season, 9-1-1: Lone Star has finally concluded the saga of the ice storm to a bitter-sweet ending. The ice storm arc that lasted for four whole episodes was the longest of this 9-1-1 spinoff. The fans have been seeking answers to several questions all this while.

This episode sees a lot of drama with Grace Ryder, played by Sierra McClain, going into labor while still stranded, Owen Strand, played by Rob Lowe, rushing to help people around him, and Tyler "T.K." Kennedy Strand, played by Ronen Rubinstein, drifting on and off into his unconsciousness while in a coma.

Interestingly enough, throughout T.K.'s comatose state, Carlos Reyes, played by Rafael Silva, is by his side. The events surrounding their break-up were still a mystery to viewers, up until this point. Read on to find out why T.K. and Carlos split up in the first place.

The reason for Carlos and T.K.'s break-up

When Carlos sticks around T.K.'s bedside and delivers his ultimate speech venting his feelings and expressing how disappointed and heartbroken he is, TK can only partially hear it. However, it is enough for the viewers to know the whole truth. After a period of suspense, the truth about the breakup is frankly disappointing.

T.K. broke up with Carlos because things were going too well. After Carlos paid for their dream home but listed T.K. as a co-owner, T.K. found this gesture too grand, and in a self-sabotaging way, decided to dump Carlos. He recounts to himself, "It seemed like a power move at first, but it was just T.K. panicking."

To fans who had eagerly awaited, imagining various scenarios or more serious actions, were disappointed by something so trivial. T.K.'s position is understandable, and self-sabotaging is a very real phenomenon. However, this episode had a lot more to offer. Grace's delivery was one of the most heart-warming scenes in the show so far.

What to expect from 9-1-1: Lone Star in the following weeks?

Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star will dive into a different arc from the next episode on. With the first four episodes of the new season solely focused on the snowstorm, it is not wrong to expect that things may lighten up for an episode or two. The next episode is titled Child Care, which teases a house fire and a missing child.

With the characters firmly established, 9-1-1: Lone Star can now dive into more complex cases in each episode.

Edited by Sabika