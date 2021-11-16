When will '9-1-1' Season 5 Episode 8 air? Release date and more

9-1-1 has been a fan favorite since its inception in 2018. Ryan Murphy's show has garnered ample fan following over the past three years and five seasons. Last week, the show premiered one of its most unusual episodes, with the Halloween special paying a fitting tribute to Season of the Witch.

The episode saw first responders deal with their inner ghosts while on a race against time attempting to save a man buried alive. The next episode is scheduled to be released on November 15, 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Hopes are high after the dramatic events of the last episode. Being the eighth episode out of the scheduled 18 in Season 5, it could be expected that this episode will contain or lead to a mid-season finale of some kind, or a peak in dramatic story-telling.

9-1-1 Season 5, Episode 8 title and what to expect

Following the episode titled Ghost Stories that was made as a Halloween Tribute, the latest episode is called Defend in Place. The synopsis of the episode hints at a race-against-time situation much like the previous episode. The events of the episode will consist of the 118's efforts to save lives after an explosion in the hospital where Dr. David Hale works. By the sound of it, the episode appears to be very exciting and leading up to something big.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7: Where it left off

The previous episode of the FOX-backed show left off with the characters mentally dealing with the "ghosts" of their present and their past. Hen and Karen achieve closure as they spend a romantic night towards the end of the episode after Hen denies Eva's apology.

Post Buck's confrontation, Taylor watches Buck sleep. This part of the episode hints at some secrets Taylor has been keeping.

Meanwhile, Harry confronts his own "ghosts" and at the end of the episode, and finally decides to move back home. Other characters dealt similarly with their own "ghosts." The next episode will pick up right after this.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 teaser

The 30-second teaser for 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 shows the explosion in the hospital and hints at the rapid urgency that is bound to occur in the next episode. This episode may even play a part in the bigger story, serving as an important mid-season dramatic peak.

Edited by Siddharth Satish