‘Labor, Lies and Murder’ cast list: Brooke Burfitt and others in Lifetime’s thriller drama

Lifetime brings yet another thriller drama, Labor, Lies and Murder, this weekend. It revolves around a pregnant woman who fears someone will steal her baby.

Originally titled Deadly Doula, the movie is about trust and fear. Hailey is heavily pregnant and wants to have a home birth, and thus, hires a doula. But things go sideways as she nears her due date.

The official synopsis reads:

“Pregnant Hailey hires a doula to assist with her home birth, but then learns alarming news about her from another expecting mom. Unsure who to trust, Hailey must stay ever alert to the threat of someone set on stealing her baby.”

Meet the cast of ‘Labor, Lies and Murder’

1) Brooke Burfitt as Hailey

Brooke Burfitt started working just after graduating. She debuted with On The Ropes (2010) and has since then appeared in multiple feature movies.

Some of her work includes The Soft Touch, Pulp, The Catch, Plan Z, By Any Means, Maternal Secrets and Most Wonderful Time. According to her IMDb page, she has around 9 upcoming projects, including Labor, Lies and Murder. She plays the protagonist, Hailey, in the Lifetime thriller.

Burfitt is the daughter of crime thriller writer Louise Burfitt-Dons and retired airline captain Donald Burfitt-Dons. Her sister, Arabella Burfitt-Dons, works in the film industry as well. The actor is married and has a daughter.

2) Lauren Buglioli plays Jade

Lauren Buglioli portrays Jade, who is the antagonist of the upcoming Lifetime movie. The Los Angeles-born actress is known for Transference, Raising Dion and The Oval. She has also appeared in Brutal Bridesmaids, Secrets on Sorority Row, Dynasty and Horror Noire.

Buglioli wrote an appreciation post for her co-star Burfitt while sharing the poster of Labor, Lies and Murder. Check out the post here:

Buglioli will soon be seen in the new Netflix series, Florida Man.

3) Jason Burkey plays Joe

Jason Burkey is an award-winning actor, known for his appearances in The 10 Commandments of Chloe, Dopesick, Ordinary Joe and The Resident. He has also appeared in The Gifted, The Originals, Bull, Shots Fired, The Oval, Messiah and The Walking Dead.

As per the bio on his website, Burkey describes himself as:

“Prince Charming by day, Goofy Court Jester by night.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Labor, Lies and Murder also stars Poppy George (Bea), Gina Hiraizumi (Lisa), Rowan Vickers (Caleb), Paige Hallett (Nicole) and Gray Minors (Lionel).

Directed by Ryan Dewar, the thriller-drama is written by Clark Phillips-Janssen. It is produced by Triventure Films in association with Burnt House Productions and Dawn Power.

Labor, Lies and Murder is all set to premiere Saturday, January 8, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

