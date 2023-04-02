Who is LaTocha Scott married to? Sister drama explored as singer reveals open marriage

LaTocha Scott, a member of the popular music group Xscape, has addressed allegations made by her sister and groupmate Tamika Scott that she stole $30,000.

During an emotional Instagram Live, LaTocha denied the accusations of stealing the money and expressed her willingness to prove her innocence. She urged people not to judge them and asked for prayers instead. LaTocha, who is now a gospel singer, also apologized to her sister for any pain caused. She said:

“For me and my sister, we gon’ get it together. I’m reaching out. I don’t have the answers. I found out about a $30,000 allegation when I watched TV with y’all. Did I take my sister’s money? I did not.”

The fiasco came under the spotlight when Tamika Scott, LaTocha’s sister, accused her of stealing $30,000 worth of royalties from the hit Bravo series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. However, LaTocha has now pleaded with her sister through her Instagram live and stated that she is willing to sit and talk about sorting the issue.

However, more than talking about her sister, what shocked the viewers were the singer’s revelation about her open marriage. LaTocha claimed that she and her husband, Rocky Bivens, are in an open marriage. She claimed that it was “a reality she wanted to keep private.”

“I am very aware of the allegations happening about him”: LaTocha Scott claims to be in an open marriage with her husband

In her Instagram Live session, where she cleared the air and spoke about her feud with her sister Tamika, LaTocha also talked about how there has been news of her husband, Rocky Bivens, being involved with other women. She claimed that they have many problems in the relationship, just like other couples, as neither LaTocha nor Rocky are “perfect.”

She then talked about their open marriage and said:

“I’m very aware of the allegations happening about him. I see everything. As a wife, you know that you see everything. But we have an open relationship, and we want to keep it private. And for us to be judged, and whatever, about the things that people are saying. You keep judging, you all have got marriages. Everybody is not always going to be true.”

Referring to accusations of control and abuse against her partner Rocky, LaTocha Scott dismissed the claims and emphasized that she would never tolerate such behavior in a relationship. She clarified that deferring to her partner is not a sign of weakness but rather a manifestation of trust in a healthy relationship.

Having addressed all the controversies and conflicts, LaTocha appealed for peace, privacy, and prayers as she continued to deal with her family issues. She became emotional and reminded her audience that despite her public image, she is a human with feelings.

What did LaTocha say in response to her sister's accusation of stealing $30,000?

The alleged feud between the sisters started when Tamika Scott accused LaTocha of stealing $30,000 from her. Tamika took to social media to air her grievances and shared screenshots of conversations between her and LaTocha.

Tamika claimed that she received a message, which she claims to be from LaTocha Scott, where the sender was blackmailing her of releasing a s*x tape, and the alleged messages she sent to LaTocha’s husband, Rocky Bivens. She also talked about how Rocky changed his email address, signature, and home address to LaTocha’s in order to cheat on her.

In response, LaTocha Scott denied the allegations of theft and accused Tamika of trying to smear her reputation. She also defended herself against accusations of being controlling and abusive in their working relationship. LaTocha Scott stated that the s*x tape allegations were false and that she would never stoop that low.

LaTocha Scott also went on to talk more about their hardships and said:

“We were going through so much 10, 11 years ago together as a family. It was one of the things that—I can’t lie—we were both at our lowest. We didn’t have money. We all lived with my mother … So, when you talk about $30,000 that I don’t know anything about, all I said is ‘can we get clarity about it?’ During that time, we were both helping one another, I just need clarity. Cause I have my receipts and you have yours.”

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz Latocha Scott went on IG live to apologize to her sister Tamika, says she wants to fix the $30K situation and make things right with her Latocha Scott went on IG live to apologize to her sister Tamika, says she wants to fix the $30K situation and make things right with her https://t.co/a6WkoGZcjI

The feud between the sisters has sparked debate and divided Xscape fans. At the same time, the sisters have not yet reconciled, although LaTocha apologized to Tamika during the Instagram Live session.

Poll : 0 votes