"That was our deal": Tamika Scott accuses sister LaTocha Scott for stealing the Gospel deal on WWHL

Clips of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B that have been released so far show that Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott have a lot on their plates. In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tamika Scott answered some of the most asked questions and cleared up some rumors about the show.

During the interview, Tamika also addressed a few questions about LaTocha Scott on the "Can you defend her" segment. She was asked if she could defend her sister for meeting Motown Gospel about her solo contract. Tamika responded to it saying that discussing the contract was meant for both of them and alleged that LaTocha stole the contract from them. She said that LaTocha stole the contract from Tamika and added:

“That was our deal and she took it.”

The brand new episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B season 1 premiered on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The next episode, titled Bringing Down the House, will be released on April 9, 2023.

The six-part Bravo series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B will trace the preparations for the touring group. The synopsis of the show reads:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B star LaTocha Scottt's deal with Motown Gospel

Fans have been given some hints about what is happening with the group and about the sisters' relationship as well. One of the recently released clips shows that the group wasn't aware that LaTocha had signed a solo contract with Motown Gospel.

However, as soon as the group learned about it LaTocha's sister Tamika charged her with stealing the contract.

Earlier in 2023, news broke that Xscape star LaTocha Scott was embarking on a new musical journey as a gospel artist. It was reported that her label, Made Girl Music, had signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Motown Gospel.

LaTocha Scott is currently working on her debut gospel album, which is set to be released later in 2023. In a statement, she spoke about the album and said that making inspirational music was always a passion of hers. Calling it her foundation, she said that it was quite evident even when she sang R&B music, she couldn't escape her roots.

LaTocha Scott describes this journey as a return to her roots at Mt. Olive Church of God in Holiness, in her hometown of College Park, Georgia.

Co-Executive Director Monica Coates explained why LaTocha Scott is the perfect candidate for the role and how it is her passion.

She said that one of the hallmarks of LaTocha's career was her love for gospel music and "her strong personal connection to the black church." Coates added that she was excited for LaTocha's fans as they will finally have a body of her work that reflects the areas of the singer's passion

According to EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel, while LaTocha has one of the most recognized voices in R&B, she also has the power to stay. Gaines said that LaTocha manages to be relevant in a "marketplace that doesn’t always allow for that."

The co-executive director noted:

“I can’t wait for her fans to hear what she’s been working on.”

The clips released by the network also showed LaTocha Scott's band members Kandi Burris, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and sister Tamika Scott being disappointed. The group was disappointed that LaTocha wasn't attending rehearsals as she was busy signing her contract. Fans and band members alike were frustrated with LaTocha's decision

