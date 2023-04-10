"That's compromising to me": The Queens of R&B fans feel SWV's Weak should've closed the concert instead of XSCAPE's Understanding

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B aired the season finale episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the two legendary groups coming together to hit the stage and deliver a historic performance for their fans. While some were busy preparing for the upcoming tour, others were busy navigating group dynamics, personal issues and many more aspects.

On this week's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, both the groups decided to leave their differences aside and put on a great stage for their loyal fans. While XSCAPE ended the show with their hit number Understanding, fans felt that SWV should've closed it with their hit song Weak. One tweeted:

Jazmine @ItsJaz___ Okay, why not have Xscape open the show and SWV close it? That's compromising to me. Weak is better than Understanding. #TheQueensofRnB Okay, why not have Xscape open the show and SWV close it? That's compromising to me. Weak is better than Understanding. #TheQueensofRnB

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Fans of the two legendary R&B groups have been extremely invested in the cast's journey. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

Fans prefer "Weak" over "Understanding" on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Both SWV and XSCAPE took to the stage in the season finale episode of The Queens of R&B episode to perform some of their iconic songs. Their fans had gathered in large numbers to listen to their favorite R&B groups sing and make memories.

SWV performed their hit numbers, including Anything, You're The One, and Weak, among others.

XSCAPE, for their part, performed their iconic songs, including Love On My Mind, Who Can I Run To, Understanding and others.

While XSCAPE ended the show with Understanding, SWV felt that they should have ended the song with their hit number Weak as it received a lot of cheer from fans who sang with the group.

Fans also echoed SWV's sentiments and felt that Weak should have been the closing song instead of XSCAPE's Understanding. Check out what they have to say.

kayla. @ItsSimplyKayla Coko was right that SWV should’ve closed out the show because the crowd was more receptive during “Weak” than during “Understanding” #TheQueensofRnB Coko was right that SWV should’ve closed out the show because the crowd was more receptive during “Weak” than during “Understanding” #TheQueensofRnB

#QueensOfRNB #TheQueensofRnB #TheQueensOfRB #QueensOfRB #QueensOfRandB #SWVXSCAPE The audience sang the entire song when SWV performed “Weak”. They ain’t have to say a word.That’s what a final song does. The audience sang the entire song when SWV performed “Weak”. They ain’t have to say a word. That’s what a final song does. #QueensOfRNB #TheQueensofRnB #TheQueensOfRB #QueensOfRB #QueensOfRandB #SWVXSCAPE https://t.co/XZlYMFCS7n

4/24 ♉️ NoahStar88♉️ @Noahstar1988 Man SWV WEAK was and will always be my favorite song by the ladies. #TheQueensofRnB Man SWV WEAK was and will always be my favorite song by the ladies. #TheQueensofRnB

Some fans felt that XSCAPE should have let SWV end the song with Weak.

Wynton Mohorn @Wynton_Mohorn #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRnB #TheQueensofRB Xscape definitely should've let SWV close the show with "Weak." The crowd was way louder & more hype for that song, more so than they were for "Understanding." @BravoTV Xscape definitely should've let SWV close the show with "Weak." The crowd was way louder & more hype for that song, more so than they were for "Understanding." @BravoTV #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRnB #TheQueensofRB

Deshawn ™️ @_deshawncj Weak by SWV will always be a Top 10 in R& B #TheQueensofRnB Weak by SWV will always be a Top 10 in R& B #TheQueensofRnB

Patricia ❤️🇵🇷✊🏽 @ThePattyG #TheQueensofRnB Just FYI the very first CD I ever bought was SWV’s “It’s About Time” and NO song beats “Weak” #SWVXSCAPE Just FYI the very first CD I ever bought was SWV’s “It’s About Time” and NO song beats “Weak” #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRnB

Jonsey Jones @JonseyJones1 #TheQueensofRnB @kisakane00 Xscape wanted top billing as headliner. SWV said co-headline, which is fair. As for closing out the show. It is custom to close a show with your biggest hit. The biggest hit is Weak. It's not ego being fair or factual. That's just me. #swvandxscape @kisakane00 Xscape wanted top billing as headliner. SWV said co-headline, which is fair. As for closing out the show. It is custom to close a show with your biggest hit. The biggest hit is Weak. It's not ego being fair or factual. That's just me. #swvandxscape #TheQueensofRnB

More about the season finale episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Tonight's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B saw the cast members discussing group dynamics ahead of hitting the stage together. They hoped to create a historic performance that their fans could remember for a long time. However, did they solve the issues amongst them?

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Bringing Down The Whole House, reads:

"The show is fast approaching, and revelations about Tocha's secret business dealings force Xscape into a confrontation that jeopardizes everything; SWV extends an olive branch to Xscape, and the groups attempt to move forward in unison."

XSCAPE members Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika accused fellow group mate LaTocha's husband Rocky of planning to get a kickback for having all four women on a show without their knowledge. While the couple denied the allegations, the ladies had reciepts to prove the same.

Tensuons between the two groups brewed ahead of the concert where SWV's Coko felt that they were being pushed around by XSCAPE and the management over stage planning and song arrangement.

By the end of the season finale episode of The Queens of R&B episode, the two groups came together for their fans and delivered an incredible performance.

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B has been an extremely interesting show for viewers. Fans of the two iconic groups got to witness behind-the-scenes clips of the members’ lives through the series. While another season has not yet been announced, viewers will only have to wait to hear more about the Bravo show.

