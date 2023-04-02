SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B episode 5 release date, time, and plot

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B season 1 is all set to air a brand new episode this Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the two legendary groups preparing for their tour. While some were seen rehearsing, doing a sound-check, and having fun, others were involved in a lot of serious discussions around group dynamics as well as navigating personal issues among themselves.

Episode 5 of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B will see the ladies arguing over their preparations while also continuing the debate on whether only XSCAPE or both the groups should headline the tour. Viewers are set to witness a number of dramatic moments as the ladies figure out the logisitical and emotional components of their upcoming tour.

The six-part Bravo series will give fans of the legendary R&B groups a close look into their preparations for the tour. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

This week's episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B will see two sisters work towards their relationship

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B has seen the two groups create history as the ladies prepare to hit the stage together for their tour. Before the big day, a lot of arrangements need to be made, and there is bound to be a lot of drama. While some ladies have bonded well, others have had issues with each other or over the logistics of the tour itself.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisters With Choices, reads:

"Despite previous tensions between SWV and Xscape, the two groups push forward with preparations for the big show; neither group, however, seems willing to back down on who will close it out."

A few preview clips of the upcoming The Queens of R&B episode teases significant tension between the ladies as they prepare for their tour. XSCAPE's Kandi Burruss and SWV's Cheryl "Coko" Gamble were seen finalizing the setlist for the tour. However, the latter addressed her concerns with the same.

The two ladies sat with their graphic designer Steven, who wanted to finish the setlist, which he expressed was at a standstill for a long time. In a confessional, Coko said:

"Steven is a graphics guy. Hell if I know why he's doing the setlist. I don't know Steven. That's their (XSCAPE) people."

The Queens of R&B cast member then disapproved of some of the songs on the setlist and felt it could've been arranged better. She also called it "real slow" and "sleepy." Kandi, for her part, laughed it off and then asked her co-star to show her "real colors."

In another preview clip, LaTocha and Tamika Scott decided to make amends in their strained relationship. The sister-duo wasn't on speaking terms owing to several issues. The clip saw Tamika visit her sister and confess to having made things right with their mother.

The Queens of R&B sisters agreed that "sisterhood" was important and that they were going to work towards getting their relationship to a better place. The two ladies shared an emotional hug for quite some time, indicating that there was a lot of love between them and things would eventually fall into place.

The preview clip ended with the two groups deciding on the dancers for their tour and overlooking the auditions for the same.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B has proved to be an interesting watch for viewers. Fans have gone back to the 90s nostalgia and have expressed their opinions about the show and their favorite groups on social media. The upcoming weeks will bring in more drama as the ladies decide on different aspects of their stage.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

