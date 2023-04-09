SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B season finale release date, air time, and plot

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B is all set to air its season finale episode this Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the final stage of the tour preparations between the two groups as they get ready to hit the stage together. While some will be busy with pre-stage soundchecks, rehearsals, and more, others will be seen navigating serious issues as a group.

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B season finale will see the two legendary R&B groups get together to take viewers back to their memories of witnessing their concerts.

Given the impending tensions of co-headlining, kickback issues, strained group dynamics, record sales, and social media followers narrative, it will be interesting to see if the ladies prioritize the stage.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

Ladies nervous ahead of their performance on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

The season finale of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B will see the ladies potentially coming to an agreement on all their issues and resolving their differences before hitting the stage together to deliver one of their most historic performances.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out if they are able to make it or if the tension gets the better of them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Bringing Down The House, reads:

"The show is fast approaching, and revelations about Tocha's secret business dealings force Xscape into a confrontation that jeopardizes everything; SWV extends an olive branch to Xscape, and the groups attempt to move forward in unison."

A few preview clips from the upcoming episode of The Queens of R&B teased what fans can expect. Members of XSCAPE decided to sit down with LaTocha Scott over claims and screenshots received about her husband Rocky getting a kickback from a promoter in exchange for featuring the four women on a show without their knowledge.

LaTocha denied the allegations, but her fellow group members had the receipts. She then called Rocky and put him on speaker, where he vehemently denied taking a kickback. In a confessional, he said:

"Kickbacks are for people who have to hustle. I don't have to hustle. I do the deals...I don't have to get kickbacks...If somebody paying me, they owe me. Coz did the deal. So this ain't stealing."

Meanwhile, SWV member Coko was seemingly frustrated over the differences between the two groups during the rehearsals. The practice only leads to more differences between the groups, jeopardizing their performance on stage. Tamara from SWV was also furious at manager Don Juan for calling their arrangement "corny."

In a confessional, SWV's Lelee said:

"Everything has been so chaotic. We still don’t know exactly what’s about to happen.”

The Queens of R&B preview clip ended with showcasing the final moments as the two groups - SWV and XSCAPE - prepared for the stage. A large audience was seen cheering for the groups as the hosts on stage maintained the hype.

Behind the stage, the ladies were seemingly nervous ahead of the performance and wished for everything to go well.

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B is a six-part reality series that showed the two R&B groups preparing to create history for their fans. With their impending issues and the tension surrounding their performance, will they be able to give their fans a memorable night of performances?

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B this Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

