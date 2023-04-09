Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 release date, air time, and plot on Bravo

The much-awaited series Below Deck Sailing Yacht is all set to make its return with its fourth season on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The cast members will set sail on Parsifal III and will navigate the rough waters near Sardinia, Italy. Viewers can expect plenty of fun, parties, interesting guests, and drama throughout the season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been an extremely popular franchise amongst the audience. Season 4 of the series will have Captain Glenn Shephard steering the ship, as he has done over the past 13 years. He has also been one of the fan-favorite captains of the Below Deck franchise.

Returning to the season along with the Captain are OG department heads - first mate Gary King, chief engineer Colin MacRae, and Chief Stew Daisy Calliher. They will be accompanied by newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will see the crew navigate the tough waters of Italy

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will bring in a fresh batch of newcomers to set sail Parsifal III alongside OG cast members. The cast will be seen catering to the charter guests throughout the season while having their own fun and creating new memories. The crew will also be seen navigating the tough waters of Italy.

Bravo released a trailer for the upcoming season in March 2023 and teased what fans can expect. The trailer began by Captain Glenn Shephard talking about Parsifal III. He said:

"I've been with Parsifal for 13 years. She had a lot of problems, but she's never let me down."

As soon as he made the above statement, the sail hit troubled waters, which is also indicative of the impending drama that is to occur this season. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Captain, however, maintained his calm and expressed having "a good group of people" and that he was looking forward to a successful charter.

Like the previous seasons, first mate Gary promised not to hook up with any women this time around. In a confessional, he said:

"My intention is not to come in and hook up with a chick. I'm here to make money and have a good time and give guests good experiences."

However, that didn't stand true for long as he was seen getting intimate with Daisy over the course of the trailer. Fellow cast members Alex and Madison also dwelled on the excitement of joining a new charter.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht looks like a promising season for chief engineer Colin. Unlike last season, where he wasn't involved with any women, he was seen getting intimate with chief stew Daisy in a crew bunk.

In another clip, former flame Gary was seen visibly jealous of his fellow castmate's connection with Daisy. While he assured Colin that he only liked her "as a friend," he proceeded to ask her if she made out with the chief engineer.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht trailer continued with Gary confronting Daisy. He said:

"You know you like me deep down...and I feel you're hooking up to get back at me...spitefully hooking up."

By the end of the trailer, when Captain Glenn told his crew that the last 5% of the charter matters the most, everything unraveled. The clips teased escalating tensions, tears, arguments, and a lot of chaos.

In the midst of the clips, Daisy said:

"Everything is my fault. The guests aren't happy, it's my fault. I can't win. I'm constantly losing."

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht promises quality content for its viewers. As the cast takes on Parsifal III, they will encounter challenges with the charter guests as well as navigate issues between them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

