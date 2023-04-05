Station 19 season 6 episode 13 is expected to air on ABC on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8 PM ET (tentative time). The sixth season has impressed critics and viewers, thanks to some interesting plot twists and dramatic events that altered the course of the story.

The show is a spinoff of the iconic ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy and enjoys a strong viewership among fans of Ellen Pompeo's acclaimed series. Noted actress Jaina Lee Ortiz portrays the role of protagonist Andy Herrera.

Station 19 season 6 episode 13 will focus on Bailey and Carina going on an undercover mission

A short 30-second promo for Station 19 season 6 episode 13 briefly depicts a number of key events set to unfold in the new episode. The latest episode, titled It's All Gonna Break, will focus on the crew getting involved in a complicated family argument.

Meanwhile, Carina and Bailey are preparing to go on an adventurous and undercover mission. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' short description of the episode:

''The crew gets in the middle of a family dispute; Bailey and Carina go under cover at a crisis pregnancy center; Travis preps with Eli for a mayoral town hall.''

More details regarding the upcoming episode are currently being kept under wraps, but viewers can look forward to several important events unfolding as the series gets more dramatic towards its conclusion.

The previous episode, titled Never Gonna Give You Up, focused on the team dealing with a rescue mission after receiving a call from a social media influencer's livestream.

So far, critics have mostly praised the ongoing season, which continues to keep viewers entertained with its fascinating plot twists and likable characters dealing with their personal conflicts while also trying their best to perform their duties.

A quick look at Station 19 plot, cast, and more details explored

The action-drama series centers around the life of Andy Herrera, a dedicated and passionate firefighter who would put herself in danger in order to save people's lives. She also develops a romantic relationship with another charming firefighter named Jack Gibson.

Here's a brief excerpt from the show's official synopsis, as per ABC:

''In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships unlike any others. Practically raised at the station, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is a confident, badass firefighter who is also the daughter of Captain Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), the formidable head of the firehouse.''

The description further states:

''Captain Pruitt was Andy's primary inspiration to become a firefighter, and is a mentor to both Andy and Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), the lieutenant at Station 19. Passionate and energetic, Jack is fearless—just the kind of guy you want coming to your rescue. While Jack is fearless, Andy plays by the rules—but when these two are together, sparks fly and opposites attract.''

The series is tonally and thematically similar to Grey's Anatomy but manages to stand apart courtesy of its unique characterization. Jaina Lee Ortiz leads the cast, with Grey Damon, Jason George, and many others playing important supporting roles.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of Station 19 season 6 on ABC on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

