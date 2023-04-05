Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 13: Release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

A brand new episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 is expected to air on ABC on Thursday, April 6, at 9:00 pm ET/PT (tentative time). In the previous episode, viewers saw that doctors at the clinic were trying their best to save people's lives following a series of devastating events.

The ongoing current season has been full of twists and turns, and the show continues to enjoy strong viewership despite one of the leading characters leaving the series. It has also garnered high praise from critics, thanks to its dramatic storyline and characterization, among other things.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 13 will focus on Mika's dramatic attempts to pay off her student debt

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 13 promo offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Cowgirls Don't Cry, the upcoming episode will focus on a bull rider who arrives at the hospital with grave injuries, leading to an interesting series of events.

Elsewhere, Mike is struggling to pay off her student debt and will go on to take some extremely dramatic measures to do so. Here's a brief description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A bull rider shows up at Grey Sloan with severe injuries, forcing Maggie, Amelia, Owen and Blue to examine their own biases; Simone can't find anyone to be her maid of honor; Mika takes drastic measures to pay down her student debt.''

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Pick Yourself Up, focused on an intense conflict between Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Jules' roommate's surprise cameo further made things interesting. With a lot more left to be unpacked in the upcoming episodes, it'll be interesting to see the direction that the show takes in terms of story and character arc.

What is Grey's Anatomy about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Grey's Antomy is an immensely fascinating medical drama series that depicts the lives of numerous interns and doctors working at a famous hospital and the various personal and professional challenges they face. Take a look at a short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon."

The description further states:

"She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young."

Ellen Pompeo has been the heart and soul of the show until the recent 19th season. Her portrayal of Meredith Grey has received widespread critical acclaim and is considered to be one of the best performances on television. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Old School, Daredevil, and Moonlight Mile, to name a few.

The remaining cast members of Grey's Anatomy include Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Caterina Scorsone, and Chandra Wilson, among numerous others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on ABC on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

