Shazam 2 Rotten Tomatoes score forces director David F Sandberg to "discontinue superhero discourse online"

Shazam 2 could very well be the most popular film on the internet right now, but not for the right reasons.

After a terrible critics' score and box-office reception amid the ongoing pivot in the DC cinematic universe, which recently saw James Gunn scrap almost all the ongoing projects from the fabled SnyderVerse in favor of something new, Shazam 2's director has stepped up to declare that he is done with superhero films.

In what is a truly terrible time for DC adaptations, Shazam 2 was met by a hard-to-please crowd who were not over the scrapping of the SnyderVerse. This also recently led to an online altercation with the film's star, Zachary Levi, who hit back at the toxic DC fanbase in a podcast.

David F. Sandberg @ponysmasher One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore. One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.

Now, the critically acclaimed David F. Sandberg declared that he doesn't plan to direct any more superhero movies after receiving his "lowest critic score" for the latest DC adaptation. The Swedish filmmaker, in a Twitter thread, also went on to talk in detail about his disappointment with the film and his disinterest in the growing online discourse about the same.

What did Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg say about the film?

In a detailed Twitter thread, David F. Sandberg, best known for his horror works like Lights Out, spoke about his disdain at the online reception to the film and the low critic score on Shazam 2. He wrote:

"On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film. I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well....As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now."

As seen in the statement above, David F. Sandberg plans to make a return to the horror genre. While the audience reception has not been all negative, the film has been treated a little unfairly. This is also because of the time it came out.

Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @TheDCTVshow SHAZAM FURY OF THE GODS is endearing, hilarious, entertaining and epic. Helen Mirren stands out as a great addition to Shazam's roster. Sandberg's film is just as engaging as the first, but here the stakes are upped. Huge twists galore, DC fans are going to love Shazam 2 #Shazam SHAZAM FURY OF THE GODS is endearing, hilarious, entertaining and epic. Helen Mirren stands out as a great addition to Shazam's roster. Sandberg's film is just as engaging as the first, but here the stakes are upped. Huge twists galore, DC fans are going to love Shazam 2 #Shazam https://t.co/nrNedK2xIu

The film came out last week but only grossed a low $30.5 million over the weekend, making it one of the worst-performing films in the studio's history, especially compared to its budget.

Sandberg further added:

"Just to be clear, I don’t regret even for a second making the Shazam movies. I’ve learned so much and gotten to work with some truly amazing people. Will forever be grateful that I got to direct two of these! They’ve been very challenging but valuable experiences."

After acknowledging the film and the work he and everyone else put in, the veteran director addressed the online discourse that is so prevalent about superhero films right now. He wrote:

"One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore."

The new Shazam film received a critics' score of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a huge drop from the original, which stood at a whopping 90%.

Shazam 2 is currently playing in theaters.

