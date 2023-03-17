"Not good": Shazam 2 reviews flood internet, DC fans worry

Shazam 2 or Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently running in theaters. Starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, the superhero feature has been directed by David F. Sandberg. Shazam 2 comes four years after the prequel.

The buzz around the sequel has been strong since its parent film, Shazam!, was a box-office success and a favorite of viewers. They also loved the character of Shazam, played endearingly by Levi and Asher Angel. So, when somewhat discouraging reviews of Shazam 2 were posted online, fans started to worry.

Written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, Shazam 2 revolves around how Batson/Shazam teamed up with his foster siblings to take down the Daughters of Atlas.

Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren played the daughters of Atlas, namely Anthea/Anne, Kalypso, and Hespera, respectively. Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou round out the cast.

Fans planning to watch Shazam 2 irrespective of reviews

Things started rolling out for the sequel right after the release of Shazam! in 2019. Levi joined the cast in June of that year, and principal photography commenced on May 26, 2021. After taking a break due to COVID-19, filming started in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrapped on August 31, 2021.

Since then, fans have been waiting for an update. The trailer arrived in July last year and received millions of views. The subsequent promotional materials also maintained the buzz.

However, upon release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods managed mixed reviews. Rotten Tomatoes termed it “more unfocused and less satisfying than its predecessor.” This sent DC fans into a state of anxiety, especially those who were steadfast in their support of the new launch.

Expectations from Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in 4,300 theaters across the US and Canada and is expected to earn $35–40 million on the opening weekend. The much-delayed DC sequel has also got an opening in 77 offshore territories, so the global box office collection might stand around $80 million to $85 million.

Shazam 2, made on a budget of $100 million to 125 million, needs to strike gold at the box office if audiences want to see Zachary Levi as the unusual, common-man superhero, as per what Sandberg told the media last month.

However, earlier this year in January, DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared that he intends to retain Levi and other handpicked DCEU cast members for the forthcoming DCU.

Apart from the Shazam sequel, Zachary Levi will also be seen in Harold and the Purple Crayon and heard in Netflix’s animated film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget this year. The Unbreakable Boy and Spy Kids: Armageddon are also in the pipeline.

Shazam 2, aka Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.

