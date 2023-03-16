"Low budget" Shazam 2 sparks controversy online as superhero fans predict box office collection

Things aren't looking too good for the upcoming DC film Shazam 2 as netizens have already predicted the film to be a massive box-office tragedy even before its release. The movie is a sequel to Shazam!, which came out in 2019.

The story follows teenager Billy Batson, who has been chosen by ancient wizard Shazam to be his new champion; all the former has to do is say the name "Shazam," which allows him to transform into an adult superhero.

Crimson @CrimsonPilgrim Are they really trying to hype up Shazam by using the low budget argument? LMFAO! Are they really trying to hype up Shazam by using the low budget argument? LMFAO!

Reportedly, $100 million was spent on making the movie but fans are convinced that box-office failure is inevitable from day one of the film's launch. They are not too excited since according to many, the CGI is not up to the mark.

Even the budget is pretty low compared to the money DC typically spends on superhero-genre films. Several are not at all convinced by this revelation and think that the hype is false.

"A low budget Superman is just Shazam 2 or worse": Upcoming DC venture already tipped failure following budget reveal

Variety predicts that Shazam 2 will earn just between $35 million to $40 million domestically for its opening weekend. The original movie, which came out in 2019, opened to $53.5 million.

To handle large-scale sequences and VFX, a film is supposed to have a huge budget, much more than $100 million. For comparison, below are the total budgets for some previously released DCU films:

Justice League - $300 million

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $263 million

Black Adam - $260 million

Man of Steel - $225 million

The Batman - $200 million

The Suicide Squad - $185 million

Aquaman - $160 million

Wonder Woman - $150 million

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - $100 million

Shazam! - $85 million

Birds of Prey - $82 million

This particular revelation has angered several fans and they are not particularly interested in watching the film at the moment. In fact, the budget for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was double, which is baffling for everyone. Check out some of these tweets below:

homerwithadurag @Fazer25572236 @Only_Grey A low budget Superman is just Shazam 2 or worse. @Only_Grey A low budget Superman is just Shazam 2 or worse.

Brian Costello @BrianRCostello The fact that Shazam Fury of the Gods only had a budget of $100 Million and #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania had twice the budget is staggering twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The fact that Shazam Fury of the Gods only had a budget of $100 Million and #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania had twice the budget is staggering twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JWDlLJGZec

『 M U N E E B 』 @broke_N_bad @DiscussingFilm For people wondering if this is good or bad : It's pretty bad. First Shazam film made $158M worldwide opening weekend on a 100M budget. This one has 125M+ budget and failing to even open at 100M worldwide. @DiscussingFilm For people wondering if this is good or bad : It's pretty bad. First Shazam film made $158M worldwide opening weekend on a 100M budget. This one has 125M+ budget and failing to even open at 100M worldwide.

J_J @thetruedarkseid @KnightmareYuvi But the movie did only cost 100 million bruh? The first shazam movie was also low budget @KnightmareYuvi But the movie did only cost 100 million bruh? The first shazam movie was also low budget

Shah 2G @2g_shah @WarnerBrosUK



@bbb_us @ZacharyLevi You have a more than 50% bigger budget for this sequel than the previous Shazam movie, so how is the sequel not in 3D when the first movie is on 3D Blu-ray? @WarnerBrosUK @ZacharyLevi You have a more than 50% bigger budget for this sequel than the previous Shazam movie, so how is the sequel not in 3D when the first movie is on 3D Blu-ray?@bbb_us

Arch @arch1o1

Shame really, I think Shazam could easily be better than Aquaman. @Daren_Mcclimans All of the marketing budget will have been spent on Flash and Aquaman 2 this year, from the looks of it.Shame really, I think Shazam could easily be better than Aquaman. @Daren_Mcclimans All of the marketing budget will have been spent on Flash and Aquaman 2 this year, from the looks of it.Shame really, I think Shazam could easily be better than Aquaman.

BABA YAGA🦍 @victor_obiagor @BlackMajikMan90 @dcuandthat On a 200m budget with the rock as the star, its a massive flop. Shazam would have crashed and burn in December. @BlackMajikMan90 @dcuandthat On a 200m budget with the rock as the star, its a massive flop. Shazam would have crashed and burn in December.

Lewis Jones @LewisJo58265023 @Pollos_Hernandy I say Shazam will make it's budget back but it won't make a lot of money @Pollos_Hernandy I say Shazam will make it's budget back but it won't make a lot of money

Shazam 2 has become a source of mockery and trolling lately as fans haven't just called the superhero a low-value Superman but also stated that its a shame that DC spent more effort on Flash and Aquaman 2, instead of the upcoming film.

Fans are also bothered by the fact that the film will not be in 3D, unlike the first installment. Two separate trailers were released for the film to build hype on both, but both were subjected to backlash and criticism.

What is Shazam 2 all about?

Shazam 2 or Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam the wizard, and Helen Mirren as Hespera.

The official synopsis of the film reads as:

"From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam."

Shazam 2 will be released in theaters all over the United States on March 17, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes