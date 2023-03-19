''Failing'' Shazam 2 opening box office collection sparks debate among DC fans

Neither the trailer for Shazam 2 nor the film itself has been well received, and both have performed poorly in their respective opening weeks. The 2023 film has earned only $3.4 million from Thursday’s “midnight” showing day.

To put things in perspective, the first Shazam film, which was released in 2019, made $9.2 million at the box office, whereas Shazam 2 has barely made one-third of that amount.

Many have panned the film for its lackluster story, shoddy computer animation, and unimpressive visual effects. Compared to a typical DC Comics superhero film, the movie suffers from a smaller budget, which is apparent in the end product. Several fan-posited explanations have been put forth for the film's poor reception, including a general disillusionment with Warner Bros. and Hollywood.

Shazam 2 box office failure riles up fans on Twitter

The superhero film was released in theaters all over the United States on March 17, 2023.

The film even saw cameos from popular faces but still failed to make a mark. Fans have stated a number of reasons for the film's failure, including the release date. Some fans are even disappointed by this turn of events because they liked the film and thought it wasn't all that horrible.

Nikki is so 2023 @LadyProck Shazam 2 is likely going to be considered a bomb at the box office, and it's a shame because it's not a bomb movie. Not exactly five stars, but at the very least, it deserves to do as well as the first one did. Shazam 2 is likely going to be considered a bomb at the box office, and it's a shame because it's not a bomb movie. Not exactly five stars, but at the very least, it deserves to do as well as the first one did.

Tim Bryan @Bitter62Bryan @DCOfficial Shazam 2 is bombing at the box office. If you think that's bad, wait until the flash premieres.. @DCOfficial Shazam 2 is bombing at the box office. If you think that's bad, wait until the flash premieres..

ajp #JusticeforMalkiRoth @adamisme1 Forgot to post, but saw Shazam 2 last night. Its a good film, despite poor returns expected at the box office. I guess people are experiencing CBM from an overabundance of these movies Forgot to post, but saw Shazam 2 last night. Its a good film, despite poor returns expected at the box office. I guess people are experiencing CBM from an overabundance of these movies

Dante slayer @thearjun_ @dvntoo He said shazam 2 was gonna destroy avatar 2 at the box office lmao @dvntoo He said shazam 2 was gonna destroy avatar 2 at the box office lmao

Fans claimed that Shazam 2 was not that bad and its failure was baffling. They said that people should wait for the upcoming Flash film to truly know what box office bombing means. The new John Wick movie will be released next week.

Baramos @BaramosGonus Diedrich Bader, voice of #Batman , reduced to doing a cameo of Billy Batson’s teacher in Shazam 2, a movie which will be a massive box office bomb. Depressing. Diedrich Bader, voice of #Batman, reduced to doing a cameo of Billy Batson’s teacher in Shazam 2, a movie which will be a massive box office bomb. Depressing. https://t.co/80gr3JiR62

Jak #JohnWick4 era @Jak70760853 John Wick 4 to Shazam 2’s box office next week John Wick 4 to Shazam 2’s box office next week https://t.co/XbsEOata0W

Hassle @honeymoron Morbius was performing better than Shazam 2 in the box office Morbius was performing better than Shazam 2 in the box office https://t.co/5qX0JiYKdf

AussieScreenwriter @AusScreenwriter @PhoenixBlackNow Are you saying that the reason for Shazam 2 failing at the box office has something to do with a lack of diversity? If so, I think you need to do a quick google search of the cast for this film. @PhoenixBlackNow Are you saying that the reason for Shazam 2 failing at the box office has something to do with a lack of diversity? If so, I think you need to do a quick google search of the cast for this film.

The film was even subjected to hilarious memes which mainly targeted DC fans. The rivalry between DC and Marvel is not a new phenomenon. Fans even said that Marvel's Morbius did better than the 2023 film.

Some fans were even upset that Diedrich Bader, who voices Batman, just had a minor role in the film.

What is Shazam 2 about?

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam 2 or Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam the wizard, and Helen Mirren as Hespera.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam."

The film is written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan with music helmed by Christophe Beck.

One can watch the movie in theaters all over the United States.

