Station 19 season 6 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, what to expect, and more

Station 19 season 6 episode 12 is expected to air on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The series is a spinoff of the iconic medical drama show, Grey's Antaomy, and explores the lives of numerous people working at the titular fire station.

The eventful season 6 has impressed critics and viewers, thanks to its gripping plot and staggering performances by the cast, among numerous other things. Jaina Lee Ortiz portrays the lead role of Andy Herrera in the movie, with several others, including Jason George and Grey Damon, essaying key supporting roles.

Station 19 season 6 episode 12 revolves around an influencer's livestream

Station 19 season 6 episode 12 promo offers a glimpse of the thrilling events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, titled Never Gonna Give You Up, the series will focus on the team going on an emergency rescue mission following a call from an influencer's livestream.

Elsewhere, Ben is busy treating a patient's surprising diagnosis. Here's a brief description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A call from a social media star's livestream sends the team on an unusual rescue; Travis' mayoral campaign takes off, much to his chagrin; Ben treats a patient with a surprising diagnosis.''

Apart from that, other details about the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Could I Leave You?, focused on the team trying to deal with an extremely high-risk and challenging situation after Tomas' barbershop caught fire.

Meanwhile, Diane arrived at the station and got to work along with Vic and Carina. As season 6 is nearing its end, it'll be interesting to see what happens to Andy and the rest in the remaining few episodes.

What is Station 19 about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Station 19 is a highly intense and emotional character-driven drama that revolves around the lives of men and women working for the titular fire station as they desperately try to save people's lives.

Apart from depicting the dangers they have to deal as part of their jobs, the show also focuses on the various struggles they face in their personal lives. Take a look at a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Practically raised at Seattle's Station 19, Andy Herrera is a confident firefighter who is also the daughter of Pruitt Herrera, the formidable head of the firehouse. Capt. Pruitt was Andy's primary inspiration to become a firefighter and is a mentor to both her and Jack Gibson, the lieutenant at the station.''

The description further states,

''Jack is as fearless as Andy is by-the-books, but when the two are together, sparks fly and opposites attract. The two are joined by Maya Bishop, Dean Miller, Travis Montgomery, Victoria Hughes, and the station's newest addition, rookie Ben Warren. The team also works closely with Seattle PD, often running into Andy's former flame Ryan Tanner.''

Noted actress Jaina Lee Ortiz, known for Rosewood and The Shop, plays the lead role of Andy, with Barrett Doss, Jason George, and many others playing pivotal supporting characters. Stacy McKee serves as the creator of the show.

You can watch the latest episode of Station 19 season 6 on ABC on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

