ABC's Station 19 season 6 episode 11 is set to air on the channel on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The current season has arrived at an interesting point as the story has taken several interesting turns. Critics have praised season 6, thanks to its strong writing and gripping storyline, among other things.

Station 19 is a spinoff of Grey's Anatomy and focuses on the lives of various people working at the titular fire station in Seattle. The show stars prominent actress Jaina Lee Ortiz in one of the lead roles, along with many others playing important supporting characters.

Station 19 season 6 episode 11 will focus on the team tackling a new challenge

Station 19 season 6 episode 11's short 30-second promo offers a peek into the various gripping events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, the team is forced to make a tough decision that could potentially have devastating repercussions as Tomas' barbershop has caught fire.

Meanwhile, Diane is also brought back into action. Here's a brief description of the new episode, titled Could I Leave You?, shared on Rotten Tomatoes:

''The team is forced to make a risky call that could cost them dearly after Tomás' barbershop catches fire; Diane drops by the station and is called back into action alongside Vic and Carina; Beckett makes a decision about his future.''

Not many other details about the new episode are known at this point, but fans can expect more drama to unfold. The previous episode, Even Better Than the Real Thing, depicted a simulation fire training that went wrong.

Elsewhere, things took a shocking turn after Jack's sister showed up with a friend of hers and was seriously injured. With several events left to be explored, it'll be fascinating to see how the story will pan out in the upcoming episodes.

A quick look at Station 19 plot, cast, and more details

The action thriller drama series is tonally slightly similar to Grey's Anatomy, but its characters are unique and intriguing and it's their stories of struggles and challenges that keep the narrative alive.

Here's a brief excerpt from the show's official synopsis, according to ABC:

''In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships unlike any others.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Practically raised at the station, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is a confident, badass firefighter who is also the daughter of Captain Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), the formidable head of the firehouse. Captain Pruitt was Andy's primary inspiration to become a firefighter, and is a mentor to both Andy and Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), the lieutenant at Station 19.''

The show features an impressive cast list that features several talented actors like Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Jason George, Barrett Doss, and many others. The series is helmed by Stacy McKee, who's known for her work on Grey's Anatomy.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Station 19 season 6 on ABC on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

