Station 19 season 6, episode 10 is expected to air on ABC on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The Grey's Anatomy spinoff continues to garner significant viewers and is widely praised by critics and fans. With the last episode of the ongoing season 6 ending on an interesting note, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the network dropping the new episode.

The show explores the multi-faceted lives of people working at the titular Seattle Fire Station 19. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz in one of the key roles and several other supporting characters.

Station 19 season 6, episode 10 on ABC will be a treat for its loyalists

The short, 30-second promo for Station 19 season 6's latest episode offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new episode. In the upcoming episode, tension rises when a simulation fire training goes wrong.

Things get further complicated when Jack's sister arrives at the station with a friend. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A simulation fire training goes dangerously wrong; Maya tries to make amends, and Bailey encourages Carina to listen; Jack's sister shows up at the station with a friend, an injury and an attitude.''

The previous episode, Come As You Are, was quite intense and dramatic as it depicted Theo returning to his old neighborhood, which has been devastated by fires. Although not many other details about the upcoming episode are revealed, fans can expect more drama to unfold as the sixth season has reached a crucial juncture.

Reviews for season 6 have been largely mixed-to-positive, with many critics praising the show's highly intense and thrilling plot lines and performances by the actors.

What is Station 19 about? Plot, cast, and more details

The series is a spinoff of Grey's Anatomy and, in a similar style, explores the lives of various characters working at the titular fire department. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis for the series:

''Practically raised at Seattle's Station 19, Andy Herrera is a confident firefighter who is also the daughter of Pruitt Herrera, the formidable head of the firehouse. Capt. Pruitt was Andy's primary inspiration to become a firefighter and is a mentor to both her and Jack Gibson, the lieutenant at the station.''

The description further states:

''Jack is as fearless as Andy is by-the-books, but when the two are together, sparks fly and opposites attract. The two are joined by Maya Bishop, Dean Miller, Travis Montgomery, Victoria Hughes, and the station's newest addition, rookie Ben Warren. The team also works closely with Seattle PD, often running into Andy's former flame Ryan Tanner.''

One of the most interesting things about the show is that it doesn't compromise on character development despite being plot-heavy. Many critics and viewers have compared it favorably to Grey's Anatomy.

The series' cast includes several actors like Jaina Lee Ortiz, who portrays the character of protagonist Andy Herrera, Jason George, Barrett Doss, Grey Damon, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the 10th episode of Station 19, season 6 on ABC on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

