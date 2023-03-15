Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 10: Release date, time, promo, and more details

The 10th episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 is expected to air on ABC on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The theatrical and eventful 19th season continues to entertain viewers, thanks to its gripping plot, despite protagonist Meredith's lesser involvement.

The series explores the lives of various interns and doctors at a hospital, chronicling their numerous professional and personal challenges. It enjoys a huge viewership and fan following worldwide and is considered one of the most iconic shows of the 21st century.

Grey's Anatomy season 19, episode 10 on ABC will cater to their long-time fans

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 10's promo offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect Catherine to return to the hospital for a case that causes discomfort for Blue and Lucas.

Elsewhere, Amelia tries her best to treat a patient who could be suffering from cancer while also dealing with family members. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, shared by Rotten Tomatoes:

''Catherine returns to Grey Sloan for a surgical case that makes Lucas and Blue queasy; Amelia treats a possible cancer patient with a family that's a little too supportive; Owen takes his medical future into his own hands, much to Teddy's surprise.''

More details about the episode are being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, Love Don't Cost a Thing, focused on Simone's estranged fiancé, Trey's return, which complicates things. The two were involved in a heated argument as Simone expressed her anger over his lack of support during her previous job.

The 19th season has, so far, been full of surprising twists and turns, and viewers can expect the show to retain its dramatic intensity throughout. Seeing how the plot progresses in Meredith's absence will be interesting.

More details about Grey's Anatomy plot and cast

The medical drama show centers on the lives of numerous patients, interns, and doctors working at a hospital in Seattle. It depicts their relationships, how their challenges and struggles affect their work, and many more. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon.''

The description further reads:

''She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young.''

Widely regarded as one of the most beloved shows on cable TV, Grey's Anatomy has received praise for its strong writing, performances by the cast, and incorporating elements of various genres like soap operas, comedy, drama, and romance. The star cast includes Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Sandra Oh, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy on ABC on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

