Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 9 recap: Who did Griffith end up with? 

While last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy saw Meredith leaving the hospital for a different opportunity, this week saw Griffith and several other characters deal with grueling situations.

Meredith leaving the show is truly the end of an era, but this gives the opportunity to the young interns to shine. This episode of Grey's Anatomy revealed the relationship problems of many couples and even saw a heartbreaking divorce at the end, but with a helpful twist.

This episode of Grey's Anatomy was titled Love Don't Cost a Thing. It was written by Jess Righthand and directed by Kevin McKidd.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 9 recap: Did Griffith choose Trey or Adams?

The episode kicks off with the interns getting ready for a house party in Meredith's old place, but Griffith wasn't able to concentrate on his responsibility to host. She was caught between trying to sort out her feelings for her ex, Trey, who showed up in Seattle to reunite with her.

We then learn that Griffith and Trey were engaged and in a serious relationship and now Trey wants her back. Unable to handle the pressure, she goes to her room where Adams finds her. They talk and begin making out when somebody knocks on the door. It was Trey.

He tells her from the outside that he loves her. Adams asked Griffith if she still loved Trey and Griffith does not answer. He figures out her silence and acts maturely. He tells her that she did not have to apologize.

Trey re-proposes to Griffith at the party. She accepts and everyone cheers for the couple except Adams, who was visibly dejected. He still pretended to be happy.

Meanwhile, Yasuda flirts with Helm, who is still working as a bartender. Levi accepted a date offer and a kiss from Carlos, the traveling nurse. This party was already more fun than the dinner Owen and Teddy threw for Biley and Ben. They soon realized that they had walked into an emotional torture chamber.

Teddy was furious at Owen for getting his medical license suspended and also for interviewing candidates for the chief of trauma job, which was reserved for him. A frustrated Bailey shuts them both off.

But after Ben and Bailey left the party, we learn that they are also having their own share of problems. For some reason, Ben can never be happy with Bailey.

Back at the hospital, Maggie had a hard night in the ICU. Apart from that, her separation from Winston was getting to her. She turns to Richard for advice and he suggests they work on their relationship just like he did for his.

Jo is baffled as to why Amilia gave Link up. She thinks Link was perfect for her and Amilia replies that she was not, but he could be for Jo. But the real story in the episode is about Richard and Maggie's patient, Natalia, who had a severe tumor and needed brain surgery.

Natalia and her husband Elliot have very little money so Kwan suggested they get divorced. But a 'medical divorce'. This would help Nataila with more insurance benefits and Elliot would not drown in medical debt. Maggie yells at Kwan for his suggestion but Kwan stays adamant about his solution.

The couple ended up divorcing, but Natalia's medical issues are far from over. The episode ends here.

