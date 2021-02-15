Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue girl, plans to donate over $20,000 to charity

Gorilla Glue Girl has decided to give back to those in need by donating most of the money acquired via donations to charity.

After receiving tremendous support from netizens on her GoFundMe page, Tessica Brown is now giving back by donating over $20,000 to those in need.

Agreed! People need to be kind! She raised over $20,000 and is donating it to pay medical bills for people in similar situations, that’s character. She’s lovely and people should be lovely back. — joeycooper (@joeycooper) February 15, 2021

Tessica Brown was in the limelight after she uploaded a video explaining her ordeal of not being able to get rid of gorilla glue from her hair. After a hairstyling routine gone wrong due to the use of industrial-grade glue, she was left in a sticky mess, to say the least.

Her hair had been in the same position for over a month prior to making the video and asking for help. The gorilla glue had not only glued down her hair in place, but also, due to the harsh chemicals present in the adhesive, her scalp had sustained damage.

Despite numerous attempts to untangle the mess, neither home remedies nor the local ER were able to be of any help.

Tessica was finally given respite from her situation when Dr. Michael Obeng stepped in and offered to do the pricey treatment for free.

i just knew an african would be the one to solve this pic.twitter.com/sM1Lg3DSY3 — 𝖒𝖊𝖊𝖒𝖎✨ (@m33m1lol) February 11, 2021

Due to his understanding of basic chemistry, he was able to create a mix of chemicals and natural products in order to dissolve the gorilla glue.

Dr. Obeng first tried out the mixture on a dummy head to ensure the formula was safe and would indeed be effective in removing the Gorilla Glue.

Prior to the operation, Tessica even had to be given light anesthesia followed by painkillers and steroids to help reduce swelling and inflammation. It's safe to say that her ordeal has finally come to an end.

Tessica #gorillagluegirl finally comes unglued after a miracle 4 hour surgery. pic.twitter.com/iJeSfVa9HL — Africans in Diaspora (@DiasporaIn) February 11, 2021

A Black man named Dr. Michael Obeng came up with a formula to save this ladies’ hair.. Happy Black History Month!!! — LA-Tiere (@LuvLaTiere) February 11, 2021

Gorilla Glue Girl donates money to charity

After her troubles were finally dissolved, the 40-year-old mother of five from Louisiana is now donating most of the money raised for her through various donations to charity.

According to reports by TMZ, she plans on only keeping a minimum sum of around $1000 to cover her medical bills from her first ER visitation and her flight to California.

All of the funds #gorillagluegirl received from her Go Fund Me she has decided to donate 🤑 20k way to go #TessicaBrown pic.twitter.com/mxHqHmmxwS — KayDee (@KayDeeLites) February 14, 2021

The rest of the money will be donated to an organization known as "Restore." The organization was founded by none other than Dr. Michael Obeng, the plastic surgeon who helped Tessica in her hour of need.

Dr. Michael Obeng's charitable organization primarily focuses on reconstructive surgery for people in need overseas.

Gorilla Glue Girl says she'll give $20,000 to a foundation run by the Dr who saved her hair.



Tessica Brown raised more than $23,000 on GoFundMe after going viral for her hair mishap.



TMZ reports she'll donate to the Restore Foundation, Obeng's reconstructive surgery non-profit. — A Few Minutes For Millennials (@AfmfmOrg) February 14, 2021

Brown reportedly wants to pay it forward and do her bit for others who may need such surgery that would otherwise be unaffordable.

She even stated that she no longer needed funds, as she had made a small fortune from selling merchandise related to her Gorilla Glue fiasco.

From an internet sensation to a generous person, her saga comes to an end on a positive note.