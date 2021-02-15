Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue girl, plans to donate over $20,000 to charity

Gorilla Glue Girl has decided to give back to those in need by donating most of the money acquired via donations to charity.
After receiving tremendous support from netizens on her GoFundMe page, Tessica Brown is now giving back by donating over $20,000 to those in need.
Tessica Brown was in the limelight after she uploaded a video explaining her ordeal of not being able to get rid of gorilla glue from her hair. After a hairstyling routine gone wrong due to the use of industrial-grade glue, she was left in a sticky mess, to say the least.
Her hair had been in the same position for over a month prior to making the video and asking for help. The gorilla glue had not only glued down her hair in place, but also, due to the harsh chemicals present in the adhesive, her scalp had sustained damage.
Despite numerous attempts to untangle the mess, neither home remedies nor the local ER were able to be of any help.
Tessica was finally given respite from her situation when Dr. Michael Obeng stepped in and offered to do the pricey treatment for free.
Due to his understanding of basic chemistry, he was able to create a mix of chemicals and natural products in order to dissolve the gorilla glue.
Dr. Obeng first tried out the mixture on a dummy head to ensure the formula was safe and would indeed be effective in removing the Gorilla Glue.
Prior to the operation, Tessica even had to be given light anesthesia followed by painkillers and steroids to help reduce swelling and inflammation. It's safe to say that her ordeal has finally come to an end.
Gorilla Glue Girl donates money to charity
After her troubles were finally dissolved, the 40-year-old mother of five from Louisiana is now donating most of the money raised for her through various donations to charity.
According to reports by TMZ, she plans on only keeping a minimum sum of around $1000 to cover her medical bills from her first ER visitation and her flight to California.
The rest of the money will be donated to an organization known as "Restore." The organization was founded by none other than Dr. Michael Obeng, the plastic surgeon who helped Tessica in her hour of need.
Dr. Michael Obeng's charitable organization primarily focuses on reconstructive surgery for people in need overseas.
Brown reportedly wants to pay it forward and do her bit for others who may need such surgery that would otherwise be unaffordable.
She even stated that she no longer needed funds, as she had made a small fortune from selling merchandise related to her Gorilla Glue fiasco.
From an internet sensation to a generous person, her saga comes to an end on a positive note.Published 15 Feb 2021, 14:35 IST