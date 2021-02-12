Gorilla Glue Girl is a victim of racism after "white doctors" allegedly deny her treatment, shocks Twitter

Tessica Brown, a very popular Tik Tok celebrity landed herself in a very sticky situation involving Gorilla Glue recently. Since she had run out of hair spray, she proceeded to use Gorilla Glue, which is a spray adhesive meant for surface materials.

Tessica Brown had her hair stuck to her scalp for a month. Despite shampooing multiple times, the glue refused to budge. She eventually had to fly all the way to L.A. to have it removed, but the ordeal was horrifying for the individual.

Was the Gorilla Glue Girl a victim of racism?

So them white doctors she saw just threw her some acetone wipes and said figure it out? Can we talk about that and racism in the healthcare field? — Bree The V. ✨ (@BreeTheV) February 11, 2021

One particular user on Twitter believes that Tessica was a victim of racism. Her belief stems from the allegation that doctors in the E.R. handed her acetone wipes and sent her home.

this had nothing to do about race. Not everything is race related. They threw her out because they knew if they did something and harmed her they would be risking a lawsuit. (News flash, we only saw one photo of her at the hospital, we don’t know it the doctors were even white) — brianna (@BriannaWise184) February 12, 2021

I knew it wouldn’t take me long to find someone trying to make this a race issue. — Rizzy (@IrreverentRizzy) February 11, 2021

However, according to TMZ, the lady had spent 22 hours in the E.R. The doctors there tried to use acetone to get the glue off her head but then all it did was burn her scalp and make the glue gooey before it hardened again. Although this matter had the chance to escalate into a racial issue, it did not reach that peak.

So in all the doctors, no one could figure it out plus the chemists from gorilla glue or they just didnt want to.

If it had been someone like Jessica Biel do you think it would have been the same? — #Cynical101 (@Mbaaza) February 11, 2021

she refused help because it cost too much. She sprayed nearly the whole can in her hair, doctors and chemists dont study or deal with entire cans of gorilla adhesive sprayed onto hair. — brianna (@BriannaWise184) February 12, 2021

You can talk about that but I think any reputable well trained doctor white or black would have known what to do. The first group she saw was at fault for not treating her right. I don’t know what race they were. — fran byrne (@fbyrnern) February 11, 2021

Plus they’re trained for things like broken bones, fevers, etc.



Theyre not really trained for industrial strength glue removal, something that falls under q mostly completely different field. — Some guy (@breezyflu) February 12, 2021

Please this isn't about black vs. white, a lot of people didn't know how to help her (of all colors). Put the blame where it belongs, ON HER. — Dee (@deecal102163) February 11, 2021

Help came to her in the form of Dr. Michael Obeng, a plastic surgeon based out of Beverly Hills. Given his background in chemistry, he did some quick research on the compound this glue was made of and then proceeded to work on his client.

After a long battle with the glue, he was finally able to get rid of it from Tessica Brown's hair. Because of the soup she landed herself in, she's being dubbed as the Gorilla Glue Girl.

While it's unnatural for anyone to use adhesive on their hair, the internet believes that she mistook Gorilla Glue, a permanent spray adhesive, for Gorilla Snot, which is often used in hair styling.

Upon hearing this incident, Gorilla Glue was quick to release a statement addressing the issue. In their tweet, they offered their sympathies to Tessica while reaffirming that Gorilla Glue was meant for surfaces like laminate and fabric only.

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Although Tessica survived this entire ordeal, she had to lose her prized ponytail. She did risk a considerable amount of self harm but she's fine now and is currently recovering. It's really strange that an incident like this happened, because using spray adhesives on hair, in place of hair spray, is unheard of. However, this incident does prove that the product is indeed effective.