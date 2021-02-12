Gorilla Glue Girl is a victim of racism after "white doctors" allegedly deny her treatment, shocks Twitter

Tessica Brown, a very popular Tik Tok celebrity landed herself in a very sticky situation involving Gorilla Glue recently. Since she had run out of hair spray, she proceeded to use Gorilla Glue, which is a spray adhesive meant for surface materials.
Tessica Brown had her hair stuck to her scalp for a month. Despite shampooing multiple times, the glue refused to budge. She eventually had to fly all the way to L.A. to have it removed, but the ordeal was horrifying for the individual.
Was the Gorilla Glue Girl a victim of racism?
One particular user on Twitter believes that Tessica was a victim of racism. Her belief stems from the allegation that doctors in the E.R. handed her acetone wipes and sent her home.
However, according to TMZ, the lady had spent 22 hours in the E.R. The doctors there tried to use acetone to get the glue off her head but then all it did was burn her scalp and make the glue gooey before it hardened again. Although this matter had the chance to escalate into a racial issue, it did not reach that peak.
Help came to her in the form of Dr. Michael Obeng, a plastic surgeon based out of Beverly Hills. Given his background in chemistry, he did some quick research on the compound this glue was made of and then proceeded to work on his client.
After a long battle with the glue, he was finally able to get rid of it from Tessica Brown's hair. Because of the soup she landed herself in, she's being dubbed as the Gorilla Glue Girl.
While it's unnatural for anyone to use adhesive on their hair, the internet believes that she mistook Gorilla Glue, a permanent spray adhesive, for Gorilla Snot, which is often used in hair styling.
Upon hearing this incident, Gorilla Glue was quick to release a statement addressing the issue. In their tweet, they offered their sympathies to Tessica while reaffirming that Gorilla Glue was meant for surfaces like laminate and fabric only.
Although Tessica survived this entire ordeal, she had to lose her prized ponytail. She did risk a considerable amount of self harm but she's fine now and is currently recovering. It's really strange that an incident like this happened, because using spray adhesives on hair, in place of hair spray, is unheard of. However, this incident does prove that the product is indeed effective.Published 12 Feb 2021, 23:42 IST