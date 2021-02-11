Twitter wants to cancel Minecraft star Dream over a racist "victory screech"

Twitter is probably one of the weirdest places on the internet. People keep trying to cancel others for no reason whatsoever, and Dream is the latest victim.

In a recent incident, Twitter tried canceling Dream over a victory screech that was apparently racist. The victory screech incident itself dates back to August 2020, after which an individual went on to point out that it was racist in nature.

Twitter has been after Dream for almost anything and everything. The streamer has also been nice enough to respond quickly to anyone who's pointed out his mistakes.

However, in the past, Dream has been called out for the wrong reasons for the most part, and the trend seems to be continuing.

Twitter cancels Dream over victory screech

A victory screech is a sound individuals tend to make after winning something important. Taken from Spongebob, Dream did a victory screech in Minecraft after a request from a subscriber. Now, victory screeches and war cries are something which native tribes used a lot. According to a few users on Twitter, Dream's victory screech was racist.

The user who brought it up, made an entire thread on how this victory screech was racist towards indigenious tribes. This individual went back to the incident in August and spoke about it, and also shared Dream's response to it.

Image via YouTube (Jadyn)

Image via YouTube (Jadyn)

Although his explanation to this was strongly worded, the next morning, Dream was quick to apologize for the incident.

The individual who started the initial thread after so long, went on to point out that Dream had actually invalidated the indigenious culture in his tweet.

Image via YouTube (Jadyn)

The incident is really trivial, but to send someone death threats with regard to this issue may be regarded as going too far.

What brought up this entire issue again is a new man hunt video which Dream uploaded. This video contained native American music in the background, which apparently offended this individual again. The music in question was a song sung by medicine men of the Navajo tribe during religious ceremonies, and making it a part of a gaming video was wrong.

Image via YouTube (Jadyn)

Image via YouTube (Jadyn)

The individual also went on to make another tweet, asking users on the internet to not send hate messages to Dream because they just wanted to point out where he was going wrong.

Image via YouTube (Jadyn)

When the post went viral, Dream took notice of it and went on to apologize again, saying that he was just looking for fitting music for his videos.

Wont use it again, was unaware and was just looking for fitting music as always. Thank you for telling me! — dream (@dreamwastaken) February 5, 2021

This should have been the end of the issue but it didn't end there. The user went on to make a tweet which said that Dream had ratioed them.

Image via YouTube (Jadyn)

This entire incident does look slightly exaggerated to begin with, but what it does point out is how humble and reasonable Dream is as a person.