Gorilla Glue girl is now glue-free; Twitter thanks Dr Micheal Obeng and science

The month-long saga of “Gorilla Glue Girl” has finally come to an end. After having her hair stuck together for well over a month, Tessica Brown's hair has finally been freed. Despite seeking professional help early from her local doctor, no solution to her problem was found.

Dr. Michael Obeng, a plastic surgeon, came to the rescue and reportedly did the procedure free of charge. He used a combination of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and acetone to dissolve the glue. In a statement to TMZ, Dr. Obeng said,

"I have a chemistry background, so I knew that any compound can be broken down."

The hospital she went to could have done this but didnt have the patience (or possibly time) to. Its so nice to see someone was able to give her the time and patience she needed to get her hair fixed. Glad things ended well, it was a dumb mistake but she shouldnt suffer for it! — TinyDeathMachine (@TinyDethMachine) February 11, 2021

Upon waking up from anesthesia, Brown became emotional after running her hand through her loose hair. She burst into happy tears and said, "It’s over. Over. Over. I need my hair done for Valentine's day."

🚨 The Gorilla Glue is finally out of Tessica Brown’s hair 🚨 https://t.co/GCn3VqTu9A pic.twitter.com/ZVRDDloUTF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 11, 2021

Before this procedure, Brown had to get her ponytail cut off due to the Gorilla Glue spray. It's visible that a large chunk of her hair had to be removed to remove all of the adhesive.

Here's what a few Twitter netizens had to say:

May NO ONE ever need to use that formula again. Let's just put the gorilla glue down. — Lindsey Appiah (@LAppiah) February 11, 2021

Good point, but his poor young woman has had enough embarrassment and discomfort over what happened. I hope they come to a quick settlement so she can get on with her life. I'm just so glad she's OK. — Eve Pelletier (@epell777) February 11, 2021

This is perfect 😁 — ☆☆Dina.Marie☆☆ (@DMHam5) February 11, 2021

Lol worried about the wrong thing. Better put a pretty scarf on and praise God! — Erica (@e_ryzzel) February 11, 2021

Gorilla Glue Saga comes to an end.

With the saga ending, it's time for a quick recap of the story of 'Gorilla Glue girl.'

In January 2020, Brown decided to style her hair using hairstyling glue but ended up using industrial-grade Gorilla Glue. The glue, when used on a surface, forms a permanent bond that is moisture resistant. No shampoo, conditioner, or other home remedies can mitigate the glue's effect.

Brown eventually decided to seek professional help after living with glued hair for well over a month. She went to an ER to assess the damage caused to her hair and scalp. Brown was given medication to help her deal with the situation, but it was still unclear how long it would take to remove her scalp's glue altogether.

For everyone who was quick to judge this woman. https://t.co/YA0lUp2B4P — Tuni Sharpe (@TuniSharpe) February 9, 2021

Things took a wild turn when concerned supporters pointed out a lack of accountability by the company regarding Gorilla Glue's warning label. While the label clearly mentioned, "Do not swallow, do not get in the eyes, on the skin or clothing..." people pointed out that 'do not put on hair' wasn't mentioned and cried out for legal action.

Although it should have been obvious that the Gorilla Glue is an industrial grade adhesive, nonetheless the warning label had failed to mention the same.

Gorilla Glue, hair is NOT skin.



Your product failed to adequately warn, knowing hair glue in fact exists and many Black women use hair glue as hair adhesive & for this, your company is liable.



You should have given her a sponsorship deal.



Instead you will be held accountable https://t.co/DvLzfFVkJI — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 8, 2021

For the moment, things seem to have gone back to normal. Brown has to let the scalp heal and hair regrow with the surgery being a success and her hair being glue-free.