Gorilla Glue girl is reportedly undergoing plastic surgery to fix her hair

Tessica Brown, otherwise known as The Gorilla Glue Girl, is going to a plastic surgeon in an attempt to fix her hair, according to a report from TMZ.

Dr. Michael Obeng is a plastic surgeon in Los Angeles who has offered to help with the Gorilla Glue situation that Tessica has found herself in. Apparently, the doctor even feels so bad about the Gorilla Glue mishap that he has offered to perform the surgery at no cost at all. The cost of the surgery would typically be $12,500.

The surgery will be lengthy, and it will take about 2-3 days to completely get rid of the Gorilla Glue. Dr. Obeng's method involves using a medical-grade glue remover to fix Tessica's problem.

It's an enticing offer, and Tessica is reportedly making her way from Louisiana to Los Angeles as a final step to fix the Gorilla Glue problem.

Tessica Brown posts a video about her Gorilla Glue problem

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: TikToker who put Gorilla Glue on her hair reportedly getting plastic surgery to fix hair. The plastic surgeon said he is doing the procedure for free. pic.twitter.com/MYUa8WAYUY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 9, 2021

This all started when Tessica Brown posted a TikTok which showed that her hair was stuck flat on her head. She claimed that it had been like that for about a month after she used some Gorilla Glue spray on it. Nothing changed after she washed her hair on 15 different occasions to get the glue out.

In the TikTok clip, Tessica described the situation as a mistake when she ran out of hairspray. She claimed that she substituted her usual hairspray for some Gorilla Glue spray adhesive that she hoped would do the job.

Since then, Tessica Brown has tried different methods to get rid of the glue, such as rubbing alcohol. She even made a trip to the Emergency Room, hoping that a hospital could get the job done. Neither method worked for her. She supposedly also set up a GoFundMe in order to pay for potential surgeries or other methods to remove the glue.

Recent reports released by TMZ also claimed that Tessica Brown may be in talks to sue the Gorilla Glue company over her ordeal. She is said to have already hired an attorney and is in talks to see how she can move forward with the case.

Of course, bringing a case to court and proving it are two different things, but the online community will surely be watching for more.